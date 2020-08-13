PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Take Mandatory COVID-19 Tests Administered By SAI

On Tuesday, all shuttlers hopeful of representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, took a mandatory COVID-19 test at the SAI-Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. World Champion PV Sindhu, World Championship bronze medalist B Sai Praneeth, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and N Sikki Reddy were players who took the COVID-19 test. Along with players, national Indian badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, Sindhu's father PV Ramana and India's Korean trainer Park Tae-Sang got tested.

PV Sindhu COVID-19 test was mandated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI)

The Indian shuttlers and staff took the mandatory test as per instructions from SAI's Standard Operating Procedures after they resumed practice at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad after a COVID-`9 forced break, which lasted over four months. All players, including Sindhu, began regular training at the academy last week.

During an interview with the Times of India, Sindhu spoke about entering the practice sessions with a mask on, after which she immediately sanitized her hands. “While it’s good to be back on the court, it’s also important to maintain social distancing and focus on safety," the 25-year-old player explained.

SAI invited all their eight Tokyo Olympics 2021 probables to train at the Academy last Friday, after receiving approval from Telangana on August 1. Sindhu stated that it was "really good" to resume her training after such a long hiatus. However, Sindhu had been training at home during the lockdown. "It was not tough as I was already doing something at home. It was not like everything was new as such. But to fine-tune the strokes it may take a few weeks," she explained.

Apart from the above-mentioned list players, 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal, women’s doubles specialist Ashwini Ponnappa and men's doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are also among the eight hopefuls for the Olympics. While all four players are yet to join the training camp, Nehwal has begun training at a private venue near the Gopichand academy. She is expected to join other players at the Gopichand Academy soon and is currently training with her husband and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap.

What are the safety measures for players at the Pullela Gopichand Academy?

The academy is taking several safety measures for all athletes and coaches, who will the only people allowed on the court. While talking to the Sportstar, Sikki spoke about all the safety protocols followed at practice. She explained that it is a big academy, which is why social distancing is maintained properly across the 12 courts.

Each player also has two barrels of shuttles to use. Sikki further explained that the players are carrying their own bottles and hand towels, while their equipment was sanitised. The cleaning staff is allowed into the facilities only after the players complete their training for the day. The cademy is taking extra measures to make sure their safety protocols are in place after six national hockey players tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru's SAI campus last week.

(Image source: PTI)