PV Sindhu Wants To Prioritize Winning Medals For India, Says She Doesn't Need 'more Money'

Along with being one of the best badminton players in the world, world champion PV Sindhu is currently among highest-paid women athletes in the world. In 2018, Sindhu made it to the 30 Under 30 - Asia - Entertainment & Sports 2018 list of richest persons and has made millions since her win at the Rio Olympics. During a recent interview with India Today, the Indian shuttler spoke about her being okay with not earning more money if she wins more medals for the country.

PV Sindhu Salary: PV Sindhu on earning money and winning medals for the country

The 13th richest female athlete in the world as per Forbes, Sindhu recently expressed her desire to continue winning more medals. Per reports, the 2019 World Champion earned around $5.5 million dollars (approximately ₹41 crores) last year. Additionally, her value rose after winning two consecutive tournaments. That being said, Sindhu spoke about her chance to win more at the Olympics in Tokyo next year, aiming to bring home more than her silver at Rio de Janeiro four years ago. Though unverified, PV Sindhu's net worth is estimated net worth is $10 million.

PV Sindhu salary: Sindhu on seeing her name on the Forbes' list

During her interview, the 25-year-old star said she was happy to see her name on the Forbes list. According to Sindhu, being on the list with "other sporting superstars is sort of a motivation, not a distraction". She added that she liked going for the shoots, as it was something completely different from badminton for her. However, Sindhu emphasised that she doesn't think she needs more money. "Getting medals is definitely a big thing. Winning medals will bring money,” Sindhu explained. Sindhu will be returning to compete in the Thomas and Uber Cup in Aarhus, Denmark scheduled from October 3 to 11. She will also compete in the French Open, which will begin in September and end in October.

Her father, PV Ramana, also spoke about Sindhu's values being intact all these years. He added that an athlete should never forget their values from the past, which will always help to keep them grounded over the years. Ramana was a member of the Indian volleyball team, which won the bronze during the 1986 Asian Games and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2000.

PV Sindhu training resumes four months after the COVID-19 forced hiatus

On August 5, the Telangana government allowed academies (and stadiums) to reopen. Sindhu resumed her training last week at the SAI Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. As per reports, Sindhu is training from 6:00 AM to 8:30 AM, after which she continues physical training at the Suchitra Academy in the evening with M Srikanth Verma. At Gopichand Academy, Sindhu trained with Gopichand, the national badminton coach and India's Korean trainer Park Tae-Sang. Sindhu's father was also present at the training session. During her training, all required health safety protocols were followed.

Disclaimer: The above PV Sindhu net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image source: BWF Badminton official site)