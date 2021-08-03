PV Sindhu To Get 30 Lakh Cash Reward From Andhra CM For Sensational Win At Tokyo Olympics

After Indian ace shutler, PV Sindhu won a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday has announced a cash reward for the shuttler. Sindhu created history on Sunday, August 1 by winning a bronze medal after defeating China at Tokyo Olympics and became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals.

Andhra CM announces cash reward for PV Sindhu

As per the latest update, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to give a cash reward of Rs 30 lakhs to the bronze medalist, PV Sindhu, as per the State Sports Policy. Earlier, CM Reddy met Sindhu before she left for the event.

Later, YS Jagan took to his Twitter to congratulate her on winning a bronze for India. He wrote, "All good wishes and much Congratulations to our Telugu girl @PvSindhu1 for winning Bronze for India at #TokyoOlympics2020. She is the 1st Indian woman to have won two individual medals at #Olympics."

The Andhra Pradesh government has also sanctioned two acres of land for setting up a Badminton Academy at Visakhapatnam, with the motive of improving the sports talent in the state.

PV Sindhu at Tokyo Olympics

After defeating China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, Sindhu won the first bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. She defeated Bing Jiao by 21-3, 21-15 in the bronze match that lasted for 52 minutes.

Earlier, she returned with a silver medal at Rio Olympics 2016 and has now become the second Indian athlete after wrestler Sushil Kumar to win two individual Olympic medals.

(Image credits: AP)