PV Sindhu Vs Mia Blichfeldt Live Streaming: How To Watch Olympics Badminton QF Match LIVE?

PV Sindhu will next face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the women's badminton singles Round of 16 game of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The Rio Olympics silver medalist would be hoping to progress to the quarter-finals as her hunt for a gold medal at the Summer Games continues. Sindhu beat Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi 21-9, 21-16 in her last group stage encounter. Ahead of her Round-of-16 clash, here are the details of how to watch Olympics Badminton events live in India?

Olympics: PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt time in India for Live Stream

Date: 29 July 2021

Time: 6:15 AM IST

PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt preview

PV Sindhu began her Tokyo Olympics campaign with an outstanding win over Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova as she beat her 21-7, 21-10. Sindhu's father, PV Raman, gave his take on the challenge her daughter would face against Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16. Speaking of Sindhu's performances and her entry to the Round of 16 of the women's singles event, PV Raman said, "I'm glad that she has reached the pre-quarters, and tomorrow she will be playing against Denmark player Mia. Though Sindhu has good match performance against Mia, we need to be more careful as she proceeds further."

PV Raman discusses PV Sindhu's new coach

Several experts were surprised to see PV Sindhu change her coaches so often prior to big tournaments. However, Sindhu's father backed his daughter's decision as he said, "After practising under the new coach, I'm happy that she has improved her defence and stroke." Meanwhile, Sindhu explained her rationale for doing so as well. She insisted that new coaches help her to learn something new from a new individual.

How to watch Olympics Badminton events live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch PV Sindhu's match live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics in India. The matches will be broadcast live in multiple languages across various channels of the Sony network. Meanwhile, fans can also stream the match live on the SonyLIV app. Additionally, fans can also track the live updates of PV Sindhu's match on the official social media handle of the Tokyo Olympics.