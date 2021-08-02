PV Sindhu's 'sincere Encouragement' Makes Tai Tzu Ying Cry, Silver Medalist Reveals Reason

The current world number one women's singles badminton player, Tai Tzu-Ying, revealed how star Indian Sensation PV Sindhu's kind gesture made her emotional after her Tokyo Olympics 2020 final match, due to which she could not hold back her tears.

Tai Tzu-Ying had got the better of PV Sindhu during their semi-final clash on Saturday but failed to get the better of China's Chen Yufei in the final as she went down 21-18 19-21 21-18 and had to settle for a silver medal.

Tokyo Olympics: Tai Tzu-Ying opens up on PV Sindhu's 'sincere encouragement'

Tai Tzu-Ying took to Instagram and posted an image of her posing with PV Sindhu after the medal ceremony. While Sindhu was posing with her bronze medal, the Taiwanese shuttler posed with her silver medal.

“PV Sindhu hugged me and told me I know you are sick but you did very well, but today was not your day,” Tai Tzu-Ying wrote.

“She held me in her arms and said she knew it all. That sincere encouragement made me cry,” she added.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu who had lost to Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-final match on Saturday brought her A-game against her Chinese counterpart and played aggressively throughout the bronze medal match. It was a total dominance by the Rio Olympics silver medalist and she was rewarded for it with a podium finish. Sindhu in her first set defeated He Bing Jiao by 21-13. In the second game, Sindhu completely outplayed her Chinese counterpart and won the second game 21-15.

The level of domination was such that Sindhu played a body smash on He Bing Jiao to which the Chinese shuttler had no answer as she had to return empty-handed after being defeated in straight sets.

At the same time, the reigning world champion became only the second Indian and the country's first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world number 9.

Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as the Commonwealth and Asian Games and the BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 to add a bronze to the silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the 2012 London edition.