'PV Windhu': Amul Celebrates PV Sindhu's Tokyo Olympic Win With Outstanding Doodle

Amul congratulated India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu for winning bronze in Tokyo Olympics in their typical style with an “outstanding” doodle. While Sindhu marked her second individual Olympic medal in Tokyo, Amul shared a doodle of the Indian shuttler with her bronze medal next to the Amul girl. The campaign also described Sindhu’s name as “PV Windhu” after her victory at Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. The 26-year-old created history by winning against China’s He Bing Jiao and became the only Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals.

PV Sindhu on her Bronze medal-winning effort

After her victory, Sindhu spoke with the Republic media network and shared her thoughts on the entire journey. While talking about Olympic achievement, she said, “It's definitely a happy moment and proud moment for me. Getting back to back medals in Rio and now in Tokyo so definitely a proud moment for me as well as the country.” Revealing how she maintains focus during games, Sindhu said, “It is important from the first round that I had to be focused because it's Olympics and everybody is going to be in the top form, we haven't had tournaments for the last four months so I am sure everybody must have learnt new skills so definitely it was tough.”

She further said "Like I mentioned even though you play against a low ranked opponent or high ranked opponent it's just that we need to give our best and play our game because you can't expect an easy match in Olympics so when you go out there and play every match it is important that you stay focussed and every point is important. For me, I have been focussing on every point and every game."

Meanwhile, in a press conference organized by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the Indian shuttler revealed that after her loss in the semi-finals, she was heartbroken and had mixed emotions ahead of the Bronze match. During that time, her coach Park Tae-Sang told her that she had another chance to redeem herself for India. "Well, during the bronze medal match, initially after the semifinals, I was a little sad. My coach and physio told me that it is not over yet 'you have another chance.' There were mixed emotions after the semi-final, should I be sad or should I be happy that I have another chance?" said Sindhu.

"On the day of the bronze medal match, I woke up and thought to myself that I need to give my best. Getting a medal for the country at the Olympics is a very big thing. I am happy to have won a medal for my country. I am very happy and of course, getting a medal for the country is a proud moment. That too, back-to-back, in Rio, it was silver and now it is bronze, so I am very happy," said Sindhu during a virtual press conference.

