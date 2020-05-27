Sadhguru Counsels PV Sindhu After Calling Her 'pride Of India And Telugu People'

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has taken the country by storm with her exploits in the game. Currently ranked World No.7 as per the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings, PV Sindhu once rose to a career-best ranking of No.2 in April 2017. Having made her international debut in 2009 at the age of 14, PV Sindhu has collected 15 career titles so far which includes 6 BWF Grand Prix titles and 3 in the BWF Superseries.

Sadhguru inner engineering: PV Sindhu chats with Sadhguru

PV Sindhu recently tapped into Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s learnings to seek a few tips for improving her game. Sadhguru is an Indian yogi and author and the ‘Sadhguru Inner Engineering’ program is widely popular in the field of spirituality, education, and environment. PV Sindhu, who is a lover of nature herself, spoke extensively with Sadhguru and the entire episode was streamed on YouTube on May 23.

In the video, Sadhguru referred to PV Sindhu as the 'pride of the nation and Telugu people'. Both of them incidentally hail from Telangana. When the badminton sensation discussed her on-court techniques and asked Sadhguru for any feedbacks on her game, the spiritual guru responded that everything in her game is fantastic. However, he said that she lacked deception in her approach and is “too direct” against her opponents.

PV Sindhu also asked him how to differentiate between confidence and over-confidence during matches. Sadhguru simply responded that she will play to the best of her abilities if she is enjoying her game. He cited the example of Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho and asked her to watch his joyfulness during his playing days.

Sadhguru invited the world champion, who said she is a nature lover, to visit the Isha Yoga Center with her family. “Our backyard is 10,000 sq miles of rainforest, absolutely spectacular and beautiful,” he said. Sindhu promised to visit the Yoga Center with her family who she said were very excited that she was speaking to him.

The episode was streamed live on 23 May. Sadhguru has held several online conversations and webinars over the last two months during the lockdown, answering a range of questions on life, individual transformation, the pandemic and its aftermath. He has spoken to diverse groups including healthcare professionals, industry bodies, security forces, academicians, realtors and sportspersons.

Sadhguru inner engineering: PV Sindhu chats with Sadhguru, watch full video

PV Sindhu net worth

According to kreedon.com, the PV Sindhu net worth is estimated to be around US$10 million (₹75 crore) as of late 2019. A major contribution to PV Sindhu net worth is her salary. PV Sindhu signed a deal with Li Ning, a China-based sporting goods company, in February 2019, worth US$7 million (₹52 crore). The 2019 BWF World champion will earn US$5.6 million from the deal, while the rest will be used for badminton equipment according to reports.

Image credits: Sadhguru YouTube channel (Sadhguru inner engineering)

Disclaimer: The above PV Sindhu net worth figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the PV Sindhu net worth figures.