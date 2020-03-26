PV Sindhu Net Worth, Salary, Endorsements And ₹10,00,000 Donation For Fighting Coronavirus

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has taken the country by storm with his exploits in the game. The World No.7 made headlines again on Thursday by officially announcing her contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in a tweet on Thursday. Here, let's take a look at PV Sindhu net worth, her salary and endorsements after her donation to the relief fund.

Also Read: PV Sindhu Net Worth: ShuttlerTo Donate ₹500,000 Each For Telangana And Andhra Pradesh To Fight Coronavirus

I hereby donate an amount of Rs 5,00,000/- each (Rs five lakhs ) towards the "Chief Ministers Relief Fund"

for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to fight against COVID-19. @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 26, 2020

PV Sindhu net worth: PV Sindhu salary and income

A major contribution to PV Sindhu's net worth is her salary. The badminton star is one of the highest-paid female athletes across the globe and rakes at an estimated $5.5 million. PV Sindhu also signed a deal with Li Ning in February 2019, worth $7 million. The 2019 BWF World champion will earn $5.6 million from the deal, while the rest will be used for badminton equipment according to reports. PV Sindhu's estimated net worth is $10 million.

Also Read: Olympics postponed: Six Stars For Whom Olympics In 2021 May Come Too Late

PV Sindhu net worth: PV Sindhu endorsements

The badminton star's multiple endorsement deals with a variety of brands boost the PV Sindhu net worth. PV Sindhu has endorsement agreements with JBL, Bridgestone Tyres, Gatorade, Moov, Myntra, Flipkart, Nokia and Panasonic. She also is the face of brands like Stayfree, Boost, APIS Himalaya, Ojasvita and the Bank of Baroda. She is also a brand representative for the Central Reserve Police Force and Vizag Steel. As per a report in 2017, PV Sindhu earned more money through endorsements than MS Dhoni and is only second to Virat Kohli in endorsement income amongst Indian sportspersons.

Also Read: PV Sindhu: When PV Sindhu Decided To Play On At All England Despite COVID-19 Threat

PV Sindhu net worth: PV Sindhu's donation to fight Coronavirus

PV Sindhu has made a valuable contribution to the fight against coronavirus pandemic which has seen more than 500 cases registered in India. The badminton ace donated ₹500,000 each to the Chief Minister' relief fund for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to fight against coronavirus. The World No.7 confirmed the news by posting an official tweet for the same on Thursday.

Also Read: Olympic postponed: Mary Kom Hails 'good Decision' ; Urges Everyone To Stay Home