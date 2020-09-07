Saina Nehwal Trains For Uber Cup At National Camp, Chirag-Satwik To Miss Thomas Cup

On Sunday, top Indian shuttlers like Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth began training at the SAI Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad. The academy was cleared by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and started a few days after PV Sindhu pulled out of the event due to personal reasons. Nehwal, who was training at a separate facility, started training at the national camp after her husband Parupalli Kashyap's name was included in the list of players allowed to train for the upcoming event.

Also read | PV Sindhu to skip Uber Cup 2020 due to 'personal reasons', confirms father PV Ramana

Saina Nehwal begins training for Uber Cup at the SAI Pullela Gopichand academy

While Nehwal, Sai Praneeth, Kashyap, Srikanth and the women's doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa have returned to the national camp in Hyderabad, the men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled out of the tournament. In their absence, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced a new squad on Sunday. Now, Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha will participate in the tournament.

Also read | Saina Nehwal yet to join national camp with Sindhu, others

The upcoming event is scheduled from October 3 to 11 and will be the first major badminton tournament after the COVID-19 crisis began earlier this year. BAI Secretary Ajay Singhania shared his views on the matter, stating that the Indian shuttler – who have been away from rigorous training for around five months – needed the camp to get back in shape. "We are grateful to SAI for helping with the camp and all the support in creating a safe and secure environment for the players and support staff," Singhania said in his statement. He added that the camp will allow players to regain their momentum, prepping for the final selection.

With Sindhu opting out due to her personal reasons, Satwik is still recovering from COVID-19. As per reports, he will take some more time before returning to tournaments. In Satwik and Reddy's absence, Olympians Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy along with MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will compete. Additionally, Shubhankar Dey and Siril Verma could also get a spot on the playing squad.

Nehwal, on the other hand, will be leading a young squad which includes Ashmita Chaliha, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod and Ira Sharma. Lakshya Sen (who is yet to reach the camp), Meghna Jakkampudi, Poorvisha Ram, Sanjana Santosh and Ashwini Bhatt are other players staying at the national camp. Apart from the 26 players, seven coaches, four support staff members and three sparring partners will also join the camp.

Also read | BAI recommends Satwik, Chirag Shetty and Sameer for Arjuna awards

As per SAI's safety guidelines, all 26 players will be staying at the academy in Hyderabad to ensure everyone's safety. According to reports, an official from SAI will travel to the Gopichand Academy to ensure all precautions are in place. As per their protocol, "all he players, coaches and support staff will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test for COVID -19 before they travel to Hyderabad and would only be allowed in the academy, once they produce COVID-19 Negative certificate." Their release added that inside the academy, they will be in isolation before being tested again. They will be allowed to play after being quarantined for nearly a week.

Indian's men's team (No. 5 seed) will play in Group C of the Uber Cup against Germany, Algeria and 2016 winners Denmark. The women's team is in Group D win France, Germany and China – who have won 14 times. Apart from Sindhu, Satwik and Reddy, some Thailand withdrew from the Thomas and Uber Cup after Ratchanok Intanon, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai pulled out. Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying and Ratchanok Intanon will also miss the tournament.

Also read | Top shuttlers like Nehwal to resume training from Monday in Hyderabad for the Uber Cup: COVID-19 in India

(Image source: PTI)