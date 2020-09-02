PV Sindhu To Skip Uber Cup 2020 Due To 'personal Reasons', Confirms Father PV Ramana

World Champion PV Sindhu has pulled out of the Thomas and Uber Cup due to personal reasons and the news has been confirmed by her father PV Ramana. The Thomas and Uber Cup is scheduled to take place from October 3 to 11 in Aarhus, Denmark. With the news of PV Sindhu’s withdrawal from the tournament coming a month ahead of the competition, fans of the player will have to wait a bit longer for her competitive return to sport.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu pulls out of Thomas and Uber Cup

Speaking to ANI, PV Ramana confirmed that the Indian badminton player will not feature in the Thomas and Uber Cup 2020, a possibility that was reported by The Hindu previously. PV Sindhu’s father also shared the reason behind the player’s withdrawal, mentioning that the player has pulled out of the squad for personal reasons. The Thomas and Uber Cup in Denmark was slated to be the tournament in which PV Sindhu was expected to make her return.

The Indian badminton ace had begun training last month, as the national camp for eight Olympic-bound athletes commenced at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. Crucially, the camp has only been attended by PV Sindhu, K. Srikanth, B. Sai Praneeth and N Sikki Reddy. The other four athletes, namely, Saina Nehwal, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Ashwini Ponappa have not yet turned up at the camp.

A report in The Hindu had revealed that PV Sindhu has been extremely cautious as she plans her return to badminton after the pandemic-enforced break. The 25-year-old has been having separate sessions at the SAI-Gopichand Academy with Korean coach Park Tae-Sang, with national coach Gopichand keeping a close eye on the player’s fitness as well.

Father inspired me to play sports: PV Sindhu

During a recent Instagram live session with Bank of Baroda, PV Sindhu had shared the role of her father PV Ramana in supporting her sporting career. The shuttler had mentioned that it was her father who motivated her to play sports, revealing that he never questioned her choice when she took up badminton. During the session, she admitted that when she was a child, she wanted to become a doctor.

Speaking about stress management, PV Sindhu shared that once she is on the court, she focuses by thinking about her own expectations. PV Sindhu’s father PV Ramana is himself a former professional volleyball player, who was part of the 1986 Asian Games team which won the bronze medal.

Image Courtesy: AP