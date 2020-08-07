Saina, Sindhu To Resume Training At National Camp In Hyderabad From Friday

Olympic silver medalist and World Champion PV Sindhu and former world no one and Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal willl resume training at the national badminton camp at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad from Friday (today).

"I am very happy to have our elite shuttlers back for on-field training after this long break. We are fully equipped to resume training in a safe environment", national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said.

The decision for resumption was taken by Sports Authority of India after clearance for the camp was received from the Telangana government on Aug 1. It was decided that resumption of sporting activities will be allowed from Aug 5.

As many as eight Olympic hopefuls will resume training at the academy include PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Ashwini Ponnappa, Sai Praneeth, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj and N. Sikki Reddy.

To ensure complete safety of athletes and proper social distancing norms during the training, the academy has been divided into colour zones wherein only athlete and coaches will be allowed to access the green zone, or the field of play, while there are different zones earmarked for support staff and administrative staff who will have no access to the field of play.

The training will be conducted in keeping with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Standard Operating Procedure drawn up by SAI, alongside the state government's regulations.

Image credits: PTI / AP