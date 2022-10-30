Sankar Muthusamy Badminton Final Live Stream: How To Watch Junior World Championship LIVE?

Indian badminton player Sankar Muthusamy scripted history on Saturday by becoming the second Indian male shuttler to qualify for the BWF World Junior Championships final. He defeated Thailand’s Panitchapon Teeraratsakul in straight games at Santander, Spain, on Saturday. The former junior World No. 1 will now clash against Chinese Taipei’s Kuo Kuan Lin in the summit clash on Sunday.

Here’s how to watch the live streaming of the Sankar Muthusamy vs Kuo Kuan Lin, men’s singles final at the World Junior Championships from India.

Where will the Sankar Muthusamy vs Kuo Kuan Lin final take place?

The BWF World Junior Championships is being held at the Palacio De Deportes De Santander in, Santander, Spain.

When will the Sankar Muthusamy vs Kuo Kuan Lin match begin?

The Sankar Muthusamy vs Kuo Kuan Lin, men’s singles final at the BWF World Junior Championships 2022 is scheduled to begin at 6 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the BWF World Junior Championships final in India?

Indian badminton fans can enjoy the live streaming of the BWF World Junior Championships final on Sunday on the official Youtube channel of BWF TV.

How to watch the live telecast of the BWF World Junior Championships final in India?

Unfortunately, the BWF World Junior Championships final between Sankar Muthusamy and Kuo Kuan Lin will not be telecasted live in India.

More about the Sankar Muthusamy vs Kuo Kuan Lin, BWF World Junior Championships final

Sankar Muthusamy kicked off his campaign in the BWF World Junior Championships 2022 with a bye in the Round of 128. He defeated Singapore’s Remus NG by 21-13, 21-8 in the Round of 64, before winning 21-4, 21-5 against Basilio Porto of Spain. He maintained his unbeaten run with a 21-10, 21-12 win over Thailand’s Nachakaon Pusri in the Round of 16 to qualify for the quarter-final.

The 18-year-old emerged victorious against Chinese player Hu Zhe An by 21-18, 8-21, 21-16 in the quarter-final to secure his place in the semis. In the semi-final, Sankar won by 21-13, 21-15 to reach the BWF World Junior Championships final. He will now be looking to claim victory against Kuo Kuan Lin on Sunday and pick the title.