'She Has Made Disappointing Moves': PV Sindhu's Coach Pens Long Letter After Parting Ways

South Korean badminton coach Park Tae Sang has parted ways with PV Sindhu, the former announced on his Instagram handle on Friday. Tae Sang has been working with Sindhu for almost four years as the ace shuttler won a plethora of trophies under his tutelage. Sindhu has formed a new association as she will receive assistance from former All England champion Muhammad Hafiz Hashim.

PV Sindhu parts ways with coach Park Tae Sang

PV Sindhu hasn't had a good start to 2023 as she lost both of her matches in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship and the move might be in the offing for some time. Tae Sang helped Sindhu in claiming the Tokyo Olympics bronze, the Commonwealth Games and also the World Championships gold. Park also revealed in that Instagram post that his father's health is not good and he arrived in India with a very heavy heart. He issued a statement on Instagram.

"Hello, it's been a while since I said hello.I came back to Hyderabad a few days ago. And I want to say thank you to everyone who worried about my father. To be honest, my father's condition is not good yet. So I felt heavy walking back to India," Park Tae Sang said.

"And I'd like to talk about my relationship with PV Sindhu, which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible. So she wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision. I'm sorry that I can't be with her until the next Olympics, but now I'm going to support her from afar. I will remember every moment with her. I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting and encouraging me," Tae Sang concluded.

He coached the South Korean badminton team from 2013 to 2018 and was roped in by India as he started managing the Indian singles players. He later joined the 27-year-old and together they forged a historical association that will now be remembered for many more years to come.