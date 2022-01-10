Suresh Raina Swats Aside Actor Siddharth's 'sad' Comment At 'India's Pride' Saina Nehwal

After actor Siddharth's alleged crass and sexually derogatory comment against Saina Nehwal, members of the sports fraternity on Monday came in support of the world-renowned shuttler. Taking to his official Twitter handle, cricketer Suresh Raina underlined that sportspersons give 'their sweat and blood for their nation' and said that such 'loose language' being used against India's 'pride and sports icon' was sad.

"As an Indian sportsperson and as a human being, I stand with Saina and condemn the disgusting language in the tweet," he said.

Siddharth's 'crass' comment on Saina Nehwal

On January 5, soon after the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab, Nehwal took to her official Twitter handle and said, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic)."

Criticizing Saina's concern for the Prime Minister, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India Shame on you #Rihanna."

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. 🙏🏽



Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

'Cock’ is a slang used for the male sexual organ. By twisting the badminton term ‘shuttlecock’, Siddharth tried to humiliate the star player.

Saina Nehwal says 'This was not nice'

Saina Nehwal responded saying she was 'not sure what he meant.' Speaking exclusively to Republic, Nehwal pointed out that she used to like the 'Rang De Basanti' actor, but the remark he made against her was 'not nice'. Underlining that he could have expressed himself better with better words, she said "But I guess it’s Twitter and you get noticed with such words and comments. If the security of the PM of India is an issue then I’m not sure what is secure in the country."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW), has taken a serious note of the offence and sought prompt and strict action against Siddharth for his outrageous remark against Saina Nehwal on social media.

"The National Commission for Women has come across a post of Indian actor Siddharth using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Ms. Saina Nehwal. The comment is misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to the dignity of women on social media platforms. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Director-General of Police Maharashtra to immediately investigate the matter and register FIR under relevant provisions of the law," a press note by the NCW read.