Swiss Open Badminton Live Stream: How To Watch BWF Tournament Live, Schedule & Prize Money

Quick links:
Top shuttlers will return to action in Basel for the Swiss Open with a berth at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics up for grabs. The Super 300 tournament is the curtain-raiser for Olympics qualification, a window that will run until June 15. Here's a look at the Swiss Open badminton schedule, how to watch the Swiss Open badminton live stream and the draw for the same.
Also Read: Marin, Antonsen And Axelsen Through To The Finals Of BWF World Tour Finals
Swiss Open promises to be an exciting tournament as top shuttlers from across the globe compete for honours in Basel starting from March 2 onwards. The tournament offers 7,000 ranking points to the winner and 5,950 ranking points to the runner-up which could prove pivotal as the race heats up for Olympic qualification. India’s PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have been placed in the bottom half of the women's singles draw. The duo could face off in the semi-finals if they make it past their respective rounds. The nation's hopes will be on Kidambi Srikanth (No. 4 seed) and Sai Praneeth B (No. 5 seed) in the men's singles category.
Also Read: Jwala Gutta Receives Racist Comments On Grandmother's Death, Asks 'Where Are We Headed?'
Our man Ben Beckman previews the #YonexSwissOpen starting tomorrow. 😍#HSBCbadminton pic.twitter.com/TXoRPiBDXB— BWF (@bwfmedia) March 1, 2021
In men's doubles, No. 10 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to continue their good form and clinch what will be their maiden Olympics berth. In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will lead India's charge, with the former also set to team up with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in the mixed doubles category. The draws mean that India's chances of getting a winner are fairly high, with many shuttlers having a point to prove after a dismal Thailand Open. The Swiss Open 2021 has a total prize money pool of $140,000. The singles winner will receive $10,500 while the doubles champions will receive a cheque of $11,060.
Also Read: Domestic Tournaments To Resume In April With Revamped Structure: BAI
Also Read: Tai Tzu Ying Reaches Final Of BWF World Tour Finals