Swiss Open Badminton Live Stream: How To Watch BWF Tournament Live, Schedule & Prize Money

Swiss Open badminton live stream: Top shuttlers will collide at the Super 300 tournament as competition for places at the Tokyo Olympics begins.

Top shuttlers will return to action in Basel for the Swiss Open with a berth at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics up for grabs. The Super 300 tournament is the curtain-raiser for Olympics qualification, a window that will run until June 15. Here's a look at the Swiss Open badminton schedule, how to watch the Swiss Open badminton live stream and the draw for the same. 

Swiss Open badminton preview

Swiss Open promises to be an exciting tournament as top shuttlers from across the globe compete for honours in Basel starting from March 2 onwards. The tournament offers 7,000 ranking points to the winner and 5,950 ranking points to the runner-up which could prove pivotal as the race heats up for Olympic qualification. India’s PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have been placed in the bottom half of the women's singles draw. The duo could face off in the semi-finals if they make it past their respective rounds. The nation's hopes will be on Kidambi Srikanth (No. 4 seed) and Sai Praneeth B (No. 5 seed) in the men's singles category.

In men's doubles, No. 10 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to continue their good form and clinch what will be their maiden Olympics berth. In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will lead India's charge, with the former also set to team up with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in the mixed doubles category. The draws mean that India's chances of getting a winner are fairly high, with many shuttlers having a point to prove after a dismal Thailand Open. The Swiss Open 2021 has a total prize money pool of $140,000. The singles winner will receive $10,500 while the doubles champions will receive a cheque of $11,060.

Swiss Open badminton draw

Men's singles

  • Kidambi Srikanth vs Sameer Verma
  • Mark Caljouw vs HS Prannoy
  • Christian Kirchmayr vs Sourabh Verma
  • Ajay Jayaram vs Sitthikom Thammasin 
  • Pablo Abian vs Parupalli Kashyap
  • Misha Zilberman vs Sai Praneeth
  • Lakshya Sen vs Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk

Women's singles

  • Saina Nehwal vs Phittayaporn Chaiwan
  • Neslihan Yegit vs PV Sindhu

Men's doubles

  • Vladimir Ivanov- Ivan Sozonov vs MR Arjun- Dhruv Kapila
  • Christopher Grimley- Matthew Grimley vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy -Chirag Shetty 

Women's doubles

  •  Ashwini Ponnappa- N Sikki Reddy vs Annabella Jaeger- Stine Kuspert

Mixed doubles

  • Pranaav Jerry Chopra- Sikki Reddy vs Marcus Ellis- Lauren Smith
  • Ashwini Ponappa- Swastikraj Rankireddy vs Hafiz Faizal- Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja

Swiss Open Badminton schedule 

  • 2nd March - Qualification & Mixed Doubles 1st Round
  • 3rd March - Round of 32
  • 4th March - Round of 16
  • 5th March - Quarter-Finals
  • 6th March - Semi-Finals
  • 7th March - Finals

How to watch Swiss Open badminton live stream?

  • The live stream for the Swiss Open badminton competition will be available on BWF's YouTube channel. 

(Image Couretsy: BWF Badminton Instagram)

