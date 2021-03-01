Swiss Open Badminton Live Stream: How To Watch BWF Tournament Live, Schedule & Prize Money

Top shuttlers will return to action in Basel for the Swiss Open with a berth at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics up for grabs. The Super 300 tournament is the curtain-raiser for Olympics qualification, a window that will run until June 15. Here's a look at the Swiss Open badminton schedule, how to watch the Swiss Open badminton live stream and the draw for the same.

Swiss Open badminton preview

Swiss Open promises to be an exciting tournament as top shuttlers from across the globe compete for honours in Basel starting from March 2 onwards. The tournament offers 7,000 ranking points to the winner and 5,950 ranking points to the runner-up which could prove pivotal as the race heats up for Olympic qualification. India’s PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have been placed in the bottom half of the women's singles draw. The duo could face off in the semi-finals if they make it past their respective rounds. The nation's hopes will be on Kidambi Srikanth (No. 4 seed) and Sai Praneeth B (No. 5 seed) in the men's singles category.

In men's doubles, No. 10 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will hope to continue their good form and clinch what will be their maiden Olympics berth. In the women's doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will lead India's charge, with the former also set to team up with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in the mixed doubles category. The draws mean that India's chances of getting a winner are fairly high, with many shuttlers having a point to prove after a dismal Thailand Open. The Swiss Open 2021 has a total prize money pool of $140,000. The singles winner will receive $10,500 while the doubles champions will receive a cheque of $11,060.

Swiss Open badminton draw

Men's singles

Kidambi Srikanth vs Sameer Verma

Mark Caljouw vs HS Prannoy

Christian Kirchmayr vs Sourabh Verma

Ajay Jayaram vs Sitthikom Thammasin

Pablo Abian vs Parupalli Kashyap

Misha Zilberman vs Sai Praneeth

Lakshya Sen vs Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk

Women's singles

Saina Nehwal vs Phittayaporn Chaiwan

Neslihan Yegit vs PV Sindhu

Men's doubles

Vladimir Ivanov- Ivan Sozonov vs MR Arjun- Dhruv Kapila

Christopher Grimley- Matthew Grimley vs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy -Chirag Shetty

Women's doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa- N Sikki Reddy vs Annabella Jaeger- Stine Kuspert

Mixed doubles

Pranaav Jerry Chopra- Sikki Reddy vs Marcus Ellis- Lauren Smith

Ashwini Ponappa- Swastikraj Rankireddy vs Hafiz Faizal- Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja

Swiss Open Badminton schedule

2nd March - Qualification & Mixed Doubles 1st Round

3rd March - Round of 32

4th March - Round of 16

5th March - Quarter-Finals

6th March - Semi-Finals

7th March - Finals

How to watch Swiss Open badminton live stream?

The live stream for the Swiss Open badminton competition will be available on BWF's YouTube channel.

(Image Couretsy: BWF Badminton Instagram)