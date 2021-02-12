Jwala Gutta Receives Racist Comments On Grandmother's Death, Asks 'Where Are We Headed?'

Former India doubles player Jwala Gutta on Friday responded to a man who wrote "COVID or Chinese Virus" on a post about her grandmother's death. "What has happened to us...where's the empathy...where are we headed," Jwala asked.

Sharing the screenshot of the user's comment, the Arjuna awardee wrote, "This is what anyone will get...for any racist comment on my TL...and if you come near my family!!". In the following tweet she wrote, "I am mourning the loss of my grand mom who passed away in China and to my surprise I get racist replies.... and I am asked why I say covid and not Chinese virus.... What has happened to us as a society...where's the empathy...where r we headed...and there r defenders?? Shameful!" [sic]

"UR a fighter on and off the court.. ignore these racists..I stand with you and my condolences..keep smashing,” Congress leader M Prithviraj Singh wrote in support.

Vishnu Vishal issues statement after neighbour terms him 'drunkard', Jwala Gutta reacts

I am mourning the loss of my grand mom who passed away in China and to my surprise I get racist replies....and I am asked why I say covid and not Chinese virus....

What has happened to us as a society...where’s the empathy...where r we headed...and there r defenders??

Shameful! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 12, 2021

This is what anyone will get...for any racist comment on my TL...and if you come near my family!! pic.twitter.com/S8Qd3qyaS4 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 12, 2021

Ammaama passed away in China on d eve of CNY!My mom use 2 visit her every month but for past year she couldn’t because of https://t.co/pvd6Pcfvsj dis covid has made us realise how important it is 2 be in present do whatever v can for our loved ones whenever v can!

Happy new year pic.twitter.com/EUyEqNDopj — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 12, 2021

Reactions

You have always worked hard and brought medals and glory to India. I stand with you and also offer my condolences. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) February 12, 2021

Ignoring them is encouraging them!!!

These kind of people are also evolving just like the VIRUS!! — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 12, 2021

So sorry for your loss ❤️. Hope people get kinder to each other. — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) February 12, 2021

Jwala Gutta calls fiance Vishnu Vishal 'Mera hero' while posing at her sister's wedding