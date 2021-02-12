Last Updated:

Jwala Gutta Receives Racist Comments On Grandmother's Death, Asks 'Where Are We Headed?'

Former India doubles player Jwala Gutta on Friday responded to a man who wrote "COVID or Chinese Virus" on a post about her grandmother's death. Read here —

Jwala Gutta

Former India doubles player Jwala Gutta on Friday responded to a man who wrote "COVID or Chinese Virus" on a post about her grandmother's death. "What has happened to us...where's the empathy...where are we headed," Jwala asked.

Sharing the screenshot of the user's comment, the Arjuna awardee wrote, "This is what anyone will get...for any racist comment on my TL...and if you come near my family!!". In the following tweet she wrote, "I am mourning the loss of my grand mom who passed away in China and to my surprise I get racist replies.... and I am asked why I say covid and not Chinese virus.... What has happened to us as a society...where's the empathy...where r we headed...and there r defenders?? Shameful!" [sic]

"UR a fighter on and off the court.. ignore these racists..I stand with you and my condolences..keep smashing,” Congress leader M Prithviraj Singh wrote in support.

Reactions

