Thomas And Uber Cup 2021: Squads, Groups, Schedule, Live Streaming & Timings

The latest edition of the Thomas and Uber Cup, a biennial international badminton championship, is currently underway in Denmark, where men's and women's teams from 16 nations are competing. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place in August last year, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed to October 2021. China has entered the competition as defending champions in the men's team event (Thomas Cup), while Japan has entered as defending champions in the women's team event, i.e the Uber Cup.

This is the first time the tournament is taking place in Europe after England hosted it in 1982. The competition is being held at Ceres Arena in Denmark's Aarhus city. Indonesia is the most successful team in the Thomas Cup history with 13 titles to its name, while China is the most successful in the Uber Cup history with 14 titles.

Qualified Teams:

Thomas Cup - India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Denmark, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, England, Germany, Canada, France, Netherlands, Tahiti, Algeria.

Uber Cup - India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Denmark, Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Tahiti, Egypt, Scotland.

Thomas Cup Groups:

Group A - Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, Algeria, Thailand

Group B - Denmark, South Korea, France, Germany

Group C - China, India, Netherlands, Tahiti

Group D - Japan, Malaysia, Canada

England has withdrawn itself from the competition citing injury concerns.

Uber Cup Groups:

Group A - Japan, Indonesia, Germany, France

Group B - Thailand, India, Spain, Scotland

Group C - South Korea, Chinese Taipei, Tahiti, Egypt

Group D - China, Denmark, Malaysia, Canada

India's squad:

Men's Team: B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, Kiran George, Sameer Verma, Rankireddy Satwiksairaj, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, Arjun MR, Garaga Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Vardhan.

Women's Team: Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, Aditi Bhat, Tasnim Mir, Tanisha Crasto, Rutuparna Panda, Ashwini Ponnappa, N Sikki Reddy, P Gayatri, Treesa Jolly.

Schedule

The Indian men's team is slated to play its first match against the Netherlands on October 10. The match will begin at 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, the Indian women's team is currently playing its first game against Spain. Saina Nehwal has lost her singles match against Clara Azurmendi 0-1. Malvika Bansod, on the other hand, has won her singles game against Beatriz Corrales 1-0. Indian women's doubles pair Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda have won their game against Spain's Paula Lopez and Lorena Usle by 1-0.

How to watch Thomas and Uber Cup in India?

The 2021 Thomas & Uber Cup will be live telecast in India on Star Sports 3 channel. Audiences will also be able to access live streaming of the games on the Disney+Hotstar streaming platform.

Image: BAI/Twitter