Tokyo Olympics 2020: India's PV Sindhu Cruises Into Second Round Of Women's Singles Event

PV Sindhu has drawn first blood by overcoming Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in the first round of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sunday with a clinical 21-7, 21-10 win

PV Sindhu has begun her Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign in style as she got the better of Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10  in the group stage match on Sunday, and the by the virtue of this win, the Indian shuttler has now qualified for the second round of women's singles event.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu begins her Olympic silver title defence in style

The reigning Olympic silver medalist meant business right from the word 'Go' and what stood out the most is that it took her just 13 minutes to win the first set with a  21-7. 

PV Sindhu maintained consistency in the second set and well despite faltering on two occasions while playing the backhand which cost her three match points. Nonetheless, it did not have much of an impact as she successfully sealed the second set 21-10 to draw first blood in the women's singles badminton. The duration of the match was just 28 minutes.

The 26-year-old would be oozing with confidence as she heads into the second round of the women's singles badminton.

PV Sindhu had an outstanding run at the 2016 edition of the quadrennial event before going down to Spain's Carolina Marin in the gold medal match.  The shuttler is now aiming for her second successive Olympic medal and would be eager to keep her winning run intact. But,  more importantly, she would be hoping to go one better and clinch the gold this time around.

After winning her first-round match after breaking a little sweat, the current world champion would be hoping to overcome bigger hurdles in her path ahead. 
 

