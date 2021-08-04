Tokyo Olympics: Danish Shuttler Swaps T-shirt With Opponent After Winning Gold; WATCH

There are numerous instances in sports where athletes have defied all odds to demonstrate that rivalries can be set aside for the sake of sportsmanship. One such incident took place in the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo, where Denmark's Viktor Axelsen exchanged his shirt with China's Chen Long as a "symbol of respect" after the men's singles badminton final match on Tuesday. The video of the inspiring moment was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Olympics. In the post, Axelsen and Long can be seen swapping their shirts after the gold medal match, in which the Denmark shuttler won 2-0.

The Twitter handle also shared a video from Rio Olympics 2016, where Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei and the double Olympic champion from China, Lin Din first started the tradition amongst badminton players.

Netizens are mighty impressed with Axelsen and are hailing the Danish shuttler for his inspiring gesture. 'This is the real Olympic spirit. There is a saying in Chinese that “To be a good man before you can do a good thing. Both of you deserve our greatest admiration," a Twitter user wrote.

India at Tokyo Olympics

Earlier today, Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya has reached the final in the men's 57kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Lovlina Borgohain won a bronze medal for India after she went down fighting against Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semifinal of women's 69kg welterweight boxing event. Despite her loss, Lovlina became the only second Indian female boxer and third overall to win a medal at the Olympics after Vijender Singh (2008) and Mary Kom (2012). Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra announced his debut at the Tokyo Olympics in some style by qualifying for the Javelin Throw final in his very first attempt.

