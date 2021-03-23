76ers Vs Warriors Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live? 76ers Vs Warriors Prediction

The Golden State Warriors – looking to secure a playoff spot – will face the Philadelphia 76ers next, currently leading the Eastern Conference. Coincidentally, while both Steph and Seth Curry have missed their past two games, the brothers could face each other for the Warriors-76ers matchup.

Curry suffered a tailbone injury during the Warriors win over the Rockets. "He's been fantastic every single game since he's come back from Orlando," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said while speaking to Jordan Poole, who has been performing consistently. However, both the 76ers and the Warriors will be shorthanded.

While the Warriors are not playing with a league-worst record, it is important for the team to play and maintain their spot in the league to secure a playoff. Embiid – currently out – was playing an NBA-worthy season for the 76ers.

76ers vs Warriors live stream: How to watch 76ers vs Warriors live in India and the USA

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 23, 10:00 PM EST (Friday, March 24, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

76ers vs Warriors TV channel (the USA only) – NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Philadelphia and TNT.

76ers vs Warriors team news

Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman – Day to day, NBA's health and safety protocols

Kevon Looney – Day to day, NBA's health protocols

Steph Curry – Day to day, tailbone

Marquese Chriss Out for the season, leg

Eric Paschall – Day to day, NBA's health and safety protocols

Klay Thompson – Out for the season, right Achilles

Philadelphia 76ers

Seth Curry – Out, ankle

Joel Embiid – Out, knee

76ers vs Warriors prediction

The Golden State Warriors will beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA standings

With a 22-21 (win-loss) record, the Golden State Warriors are currently placed ninth in the Western Conference. The Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks rank above them with a 22-19 record, while the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder follow. The Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, are ranked first in the East with 30 wins and 13 losses. The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks follow.

Monday’s in the office pic.twitter.com/1FxkKDXibG — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 23, 2021

(Image credits: Golden State Warriors Instagram )