Steph Curry's $31 Million California Mansion Boasts Of Poolside Cabana And Detached Garage

The Bay Area neighbourhood of Atherton, California, is considered the home of some of the wealthiest in the USA. With rapidly increasing rates, the sale prices of houses are reported to be over $8 million. Last year, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry bought a house in the Atherton area worth $31 million along with his wife Ayesha.

Steph Curry mansion: Where does the NBA star's family live? Steph Curry wife co-owns prime property

When the property was purchased in 2019, it was at a point the most expensive house in the Bay Area, not just Atherton. Reports revealed that the house was never listed in an open market and pictures of the record-holding house were also not available. While the owner of the house was previously unnamed, reports revealed that the buyers were Steph Curry – who was under a $201 million contract with the Warriors – and his wife Ayesha.

Steph Curry mansion: Steph Curry wife and kids live in exotic mansion

Reports revealed that while his purchase came as a shock to many people, people in Atherton were aware that the Currys were living in their neighbourhood for months. The 1.2-acre Steph Curry mansion is located at the end of a little-known street, and is flat and barely visible from the road. The Steph Curry mansion was reportedly built in 2019 by popular Atherton developer Joe Comartin and is the perfect blend of traditional and contemporary architecture – something that is popular in Atherton.

Some reports claimed that Comartin and his wife purchased the house in 2007 for $6.5 million. They apparently lived in an existing house for years before building the new three-levelled house under Comartin’s Woodlane Properties in collaboration with Ken Linsteadt Architects and Studio Green.

Ayesha Curry shares a glimpse into their kitchen in her latest Instagram post

The estate has a long gated driveway with off-street parking for at least six cars. In the front entryway, there is a three-car garage with an accessory living space in the loft above the detached garage. Studio Green's eco-friendly style has helped cover the glass-windowed house with multiple wings with beautiful paintings and flora. The backyard has a large swimming pool, which is accompanied by a patio, poolside cabana with a fireplace and built-in barbeque. The property also includes lawns and lush gardens along with a small guesthouse at the back.

Steph Curry and his kids in his swimming pool

As per reports, in January 2019, the three-time NBA champion sold his house in Alamo, California for $6.3 million for a small profit. The same month, he also sold his home in North Carolina for a small loss. Reports claim that Curry's property tax for his Atherton mansion must be around $330,000, which was more than his previous residence – another mansion worth $6 million in Alamo. Curry's current neighbours include Warriors owner Joe Lacob and WhatsApp billionaire Jan Koum.

Steph Curry net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Curry's net worth is around $130 million. The Warriors star's average salary is around $70 million, while his deal with Under Armour and other endorsements earn him his remaining income. His 5-year, $201,158,790 contract with the Warriors made him the first NBA player to earn over $40 million for a season. This year, Forbes named him one of the richest athletes in the world along with LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

(Image source: Ayesha Curry official Instagram)