Steph Curry, LeBron James Likely To Owe NBA Upto $420,000 After Recent Pay Cuts: Reports

In the wake of the season being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA and the NBPA (players' association) came on to an agreement to withhold player salaries starting Friday. As of now, both parties have reportedly agreed to a temporary pay cut of 25% for all players. NBA teams are reportedly looking to withhold up to $30 million from player salaries. A decision over the current season will be made in about two to four weeks.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Board of Governors today that he is aiming for a 2-to-4 week timetable on the decision about whether to resume season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2020

NBA pay cuts: Steph Curry salary, LeBron James salary to be cut too?

While most players are bracing for a pay cut, six of the top 10 highest earners in the NBA will not be forced to reduce their salary as they have been already paid in full by their respective teams. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, LA Lakers star LeBron James, LA Clippers' Paul George, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, Detroit Pistons center Blake Griffin and Washington Wizards guard John Wall are the players who have been paid in full by the teams, according to ESPN.

Instead, Steph Curry, LeBron James and the others will partake in the NBA pay cuts by having a certain amount from their salaries of the upcoming salaries reduced. This means the six aforementioned players will have to pay back a portion of their paychecks to the NBA when they receive their advances for the upcoming season.

Steph Curry, LeBron James salary details amid NBA pay cuts

Steph Curry, who is currently the highest-paid player in the NBA, reportedly makes around $40.2 million per season. As per the recent pay cut, the 32-year-old will have to pay back approximately $420,000 per paycheck to the NBA. If the pay cut is increased from 25%, Steph Curry will have to part ways with a larger sum. LA Lakers star LeBron James is currently the seventh highest-paid player in the NBA at a reported $37.4 million per year. LeBron will have to pay back around $390,000 per paycheck.

NBA pay cuts to be higher if the season fails to resume

While the NBA and NBPA have so far agreed to a temporary 25% pay cut, the reduction in player salaries can be higher if the season gets cancelled due to the pandemic. According to reports, the pay cut can reportedly go as high as 40% if the 2019/20 NBA season fails to resume. As of now, the league is bracing for major financial losses, which also impact the NBA salary cap space of the teams ahead of the upcoming campaign. NBA teams are reportedly bracing for a salary cap hit of about $25 million to $30 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the entire season is cancelled, NBA players could lose up to $1 billion in combined salary.

