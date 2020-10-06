ABT Vs PRP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Live

Aquila Basket Trento will square off against Promitheas Patras at Trento, BLM Group Arena in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, October 6 at 11:30 ppm IST. Here is our ABT vs PRP Dream11 prediction, ABT vs PRP Dream11 team, top picks and preview.
Venue: Trento, BLM Group Arena
Date: Tuesday, October 6
Time: 11:30 PM IST
The new season of the EuroLeague is back. On matchday two, Aquila Basket Trento face Promitheas Patras in a Group D clash. Aquila Basket Trento come into the game at the back of a win, while Promitheas Patras lost their opener and will look to bounce back. Aquila Basket Trento beat Bursaspor Basketbol by seven points, while Promitheas Patras lost by 11 points to Herbalife Gran Canaria.
Also Read | Devin Booker's Arizona Mansion Sold For $3.45m, Suns Star Scores $200,000 Profit
🏀 GAME DAY 🏀— Dolomiti Energia Trento (@AquilaBasketTN) October 6, 2020
Round 2 | 7DAYS @EuroCup
🆚 @promitheasbc
🏟️ BLM Group Arena
🕗 h 20.00
🎟️ Vivaticket & Aquila Basket Store
📺 Diretta sulla nostra pagina Facebook
🖤🦅 #WeDieHard #RoadToGreatness pic.twitter.com/7ix9EWpsKq
Aquila Basket Trento squad
Jeremy Morgan, Victor Sanders, Gary Browne, Toto Forray, Igor Jovanovic, JaCorey Williams, Davide Pascolo, Kelvin Martin, Luke Maye, Andrea Mezzanotte, Luca Conti, Maximilian Ladurner, Luca Lechthaler
Promitheas Patras squad
Zamal Nixon, Ian Ian Miller, Danny Agbelese, Diante Garrett, Andreas Christodoulou, Dimitris Agravanis, Charis Giannopoulos, Delroy James, Jehyve Floyd, Eleftherios Mantzoukas, Giorgos Tanoulis, Leonidas Kolios, Michail Lountzis, Athanasios Bazinas, Periklis Kouroupakis
Also Read | Butler's Big Night Helps Heat Cut Lakers' Finals Lead To 2-1
Point Guard: Victor Sanders, Michail Lountzis
Shooting Guard: Gary Browne, Ian Ian Miller,
Small Forward: Charis Giannopoulos
Power Forward: Dimitris Agravanis (SP)
Centre: Danny Agbelese, Luca Lechthaler
Aquila Basket Trento: Victor Sanders
Promitheas Patras: Ian Ian Miller
As per our ABT vs PRP Dream11 prediction, Aquila Basket Trento are the favourites in this game.
Also Read | Doc Is In: Rivers Says 76ers' Talent Reason He Took Coaching Job
Also Read | "I Wasn't At My Best' - LeBron James Keen To Bounce In Game 4