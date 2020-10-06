ABT Vs PRP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Live

Aquila Basket Trento will square off against Promitheas Patras at Trento, BLM Group Arena in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague this week. The game will be played on Tuesday, October 6 at 11:30 ppm IST. Here is our ABT vs PRP Dream11 prediction, ABT vs PRP Dream11 team, top picks and preview.

ABT vs PRP live: ABT vs PRP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Trento, BLM Group Arena

Date: Tuesday, October 6

Time: 11:30 PM IST

ABT vs PRP live: ABT vs PRP Dream11 prediction and preview

The new season of the EuroLeague is back. On matchday two, Aquila Basket Trento face Promitheas Patras in a Group D clash. Aquila Basket Trento come into the game at the back of a win, while Promitheas Patras lost their opener and will look to bounce back. Aquila Basket Trento beat Bursaspor Basketbol by seven points, while Promitheas Patras lost by 11 points to Herbalife Gran Canaria.

🏀 GAME DAY 🏀



Round 2 | 7DAYS @EuroCup

🆚 @promitheasbc

🏟️ BLM Group Arena

🕗 h 20.00

🎟️ Vivaticket & Aquila Basket Store

📺 Diretta sulla nostra pagina Facebook



🖤🦅 #WeDieHard #RoadToGreatness pic.twitter.com/7ix9EWpsKq — Dolomiti Energia Trento (@AquilaBasketTN) October 6, 2020

ABT vs PRP Dream11 prediction: ABT vs PRP Dream11 team, squad list

Aquila Basket Trento squad

Jeremy Morgan, Victor Sanders, Gary Browne, Toto Forray, Igor Jovanovic, JaCorey Williams, Davide Pascolo, Kelvin Martin, Luke Maye, Andrea Mezzanotte, Luca Conti, Maximilian Ladurner, Luca Lechthaler

Promitheas Patras squad

Zamal Nixon, Ian Ian Miller, Danny Agbelese, Diante Garrett, Andreas Christodoulou, Dimitris Agravanis, Charis Giannopoulos, Delroy James, Jehyve Floyd, Eleftherios Mantzoukas, Giorgos Tanoulis, Leonidas Kolios, Michail Lountzis, Athanasios Bazinas, Periklis Kouroupakis

ABT vs PRP Dream11 prediction: ABT vs PRP Dream11 team

Point Guard: Victor Sanders, Michail Lountzis

Shooting Guard: Gary Browne, Ian Ian Miller,

Small Forward: Charis Giannopoulos

Power Forward: Dimitris Agravanis (SP)

Centre: Danny Agbelese, Luca Lechthaler

ABT vs PRP live: ABT vs PRP Dream11 prediction and top picks

Aquila Basket Trento: Victor Sanders

Promitheas Patras: Ian Ian Miller

ABT vs PRP live: ABT vs PRP Dream11 prediction

As per our ABT vs PRP Dream11 prediction, Aquila Basket Trento are the favourites in this game.

Note: The ABT vs PRP Dream11 prediction and ABT vs PRP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ABT vs PRP Dream11 team selection and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Canva