Devin Booker's Arizona Mansion Sold For $3.45m, Suns Star Scores $200,000 Profit

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has sold his Arizona mansion for a handsome $3.45 million, reports LA Times. Despite lowering his price tag by almost $750,000, Booker still scored a profit of $200,000 from the house he purchased back in 2017. Devin Booker's brother Davon Wade held the listing with real estate agent Kirk Linehan of eXp Realty. While the details of the buyer remain undisclosed, the party was represented by Scott Grigg of Realty Executives.

Devin Booker's Arizona house sold for $3.45 million, inside details

As described in the listing, the estate is located in Paradise Valley, a suburb of Phoenix, Arizona, about 15 miles northeast of the Suns' team stadium, Talking Stick Resort Arena. With views of Camelback and Mummy Mountain, the stunning mansion boasts a sleek modern style which greenery that starkly contrasts its desert surroundings. It was built in 2016 by luxury home builder BedBrock Developers. Booker purchased the property a year later from Chris Karas of The Karas Group at Launch Real Estate.

Devin Booker just sold his house in Arizona for $3.45 Million🤑



Spread across 5,600 square feet, it features four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a dedicated office room. Among amenities, the mansion includes a theatre room, an indoor-outdoor great room, dining room with wine storage, a swimming pool and a spa. The outdoor area features a lawn of drought-resistant grass and a dedicated courtyard. The property also comes with a 4-car garage, an exercise room, a chef's kitchen.

Drafted by the Phoenix Suns in 2015, Devin Booker as established himself as one of the key starters for his team. His excellent development with the Suns was rewarded with a massive contract extension at the start of the 2018-19 season. Booker signed a $158 million, five-year contract extension with Phoenix Suns.

The Michigan-native earned his first NBA All-Star call-up this season after enjoying a stellar regular season. Booker played 62 games during the 2019-20 season, averaging 26.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game. The Suns were comfortably the best side in the NBA bubble, posting an impressive 8-0 (win-loss) record before narrowly missing out on the playoffs. Phoenix ended the season as the 10th seed in the Western Conference with an overall 34-39 record, tied with ninth seed Memphis Grizzlies and 0.5 games behind eight seed Portland Trail Blazers.

(Image Credits: Launch Real Estate Official Website, Devin Booker Instagram)