The Last Dance: Air Jordan 1 'Chicago' Price Nearly Doubled After MJ Documentary Mention

The latest episodes of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance offered an inside look into Jordan's deal with Nike and his iconic shoe - Air Jordan 1 'Chicago'. While the documentary discussed the process behind the deal, resale prices for Air Jordan 1 'Chicago' increased dramatically after the episode. The Air Jordan 1 'Chicago' originally debuted in 1985 and Jordan wore the shoe in 1988 during what he thought would be his last game at Madison Square Garden.

Also read | Jordan Brand sneakers: Michael Jordan's agent reveals 'Air Jordan' wasn't first-choice name for sneaker brand

Resale prices for Air Jordan 1 'Chicago' increase after the latest The Last Dance episodes

As per HighSnobiety.com, the prices for the shoes have been around $800. The pair of shoes has been reportedly selling at an average price of $836 on sites like StockX. However, the prices have increased to $1500 after The Last Dance's episode aired. The Air Jordan 1 'Chicago' was re-released by the Jordan brand in 2015. As per reports, 914 pairs of the classic Michael Jordan shoe have been sold for a 'markup of 712.3 percent'.

Also read | Jordan Brand sneakers: Michael Jordan reveals he preferred Adidas over Nike and Converse out of college

Also read | Jordan Brand sneakers: Michael Jordan's Nike deal trumps Steph Curry's Under Armour deal by whopping $110 million

How was the Michael Jordan sneaker brand Air Jordan named?

Can’t wait. Here’s how the “Air Jordan" nickname was coined by MJ's agent David Falk pic.twitter.com/po2g4imTzE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 19, 2020

The Last Dance episode also revealed how the popular sneaker brand was named. Back when he was a rookie, Jordan reportedly was even considering Adidas as an option. He was so keen about the company, that his parents apparently had to convince him to attend the first few meetings with Nike. During the negotiations, his agent David Falk convinced Nike that the six-time NBA champion would need his own signature line of clothing and sneakers.

When Nike's executive Robert Strasser asked Falk what they would call the line, he replied with 'Michael Jordan'. Back then, Nike was not keen on giving a rookie a self-named brand. During the interview, Falk revealed that Nike was considering it, but wanted them to have a name that was not Michael Jordan. Falk revealed that while he had been originally frustrated, he eventually thought of 'Air Jordan'.

Also read | The Last Dance viewership: Is The Last Dance viewership affected if The Last Dance episodes 7 and 8 are leaked?