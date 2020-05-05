Michael Jordan Reveals He Preferred Adidas Over Nike And Converse Out Of College

The fifth and sixth episode of the Michael Jordan documentary - The Last Dance - aired on ESPN in the US on Sunday. The episodes were aired in India on Monday on Netflix. Episode five paid homage to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and spoke about Michael Jordan's impact on the Lakers great during his initial days in the NBA. The series further delved into the impact that Michael Jordan had on the NBA world as a whole. It offered fans a glimpse into how Michael Jordan brought to life his very own brand, powered by Nike, in the form of 'Air Jordans'.

Throwback to when Michael Jordan shared the basketball court with Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan preferred Adidas over Nike, Converse out of college

"Did you have a shoe company that you wanted to go with?"



Michael Jordan: "That was Adidas."



Welp, that's one hell of a missed opportunity for Adidas. Worked out pretty well for Nike. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/qU0j8PVs2f — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2020

The Last Dance shows the Michael Jordan endorsements skyrocketing in the late 1990s. However, Michael Jordan revealed that things could have been a lot different if he would have gotten his way. Jordan revealed that he could have endorsed Converse or Adidas instead of Nike early on in his career.

In fact, Michael Jordan claimed he was keen on penning a deal with Adidas in 1984 but the German brand could not afford to sponsor the athlete. Nike hired Spike Lee to direct the Air Jordan commercials. Nike only expected $3 million in sales in the first 4 years but the brand went on to sell $126 million in the first year alone. Air Jordans are still considered royalty among sneakerheads everywhere. The Air Jordan brand is still one of the most popular brands around the world. In 2018, the Air Jordan brand also delved into world football when it inked a deal with Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain.

