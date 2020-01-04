Anthony Davis Guides Lakers Past Former Team Pelicans After Rattling The Rim On The Finish

LA Lakers made their way to a commanding 123-113 win over the New Orleans Pelicans in their NBA clash on Friday. As usual, it was LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who terrorised the Pelicans at the Staples Center. It was a rather emphatic return for Davis, who played against his former employers New Orleans Pelicans, for the first time this season.

Also Read | NBA All-Star Game: Fans want Alex Caruso, Tacko Fall to play

Lakers star Anthony Davis' stats against his former team

Anthony Davis tonight

➖➖➖

46 Points

13 Rebounds

3 Steals

71 FG%

3/5 3PM



W against his former team🔥 pic.twitter.com/7ARvFSHI6j — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 4, 2020

Also Read | Clippers Trade Rumours: Draymond Green could be the perfect fit at LA

Is there any stopping Anthony Davis and the Lakers this season?

Also Read | Warriors Trade Rumours: Karl-Anthony Towns to be next GSW target amidst Timberwolves

There was just no stopping Anthony Davis against the Pelicans. Davis scored 46 points to go with 13 rebounds and 3 blocks as he helped the Lakers race to a 24-point lead in what was an easy win for the home team. In doing so, the Lakers improved their Western Conference record to 28-7. Post the game, Davis said in an interview that "It was an emotional game for me [in November]. I just wanted to play as good as possible. Tonight, I didn't have that many emotions because I got that out of the way the first game. It was just another game. We just come out and play and did whatever I can to get the win."

Also Read | James Harden unfazed by aggressive double teams, claims he must be doing 'something right'

Anthony Davis on the importance of Lakers star Alex Caruso

Anthony Davis on what the Lakers miss without Alex Caruso: “His size. He’s a big guard. Able to score the ball, find guys ... he’s good on defense.”



AD said they have guys who can fill in short term, as they want him to get healthy: “We definitely need him in the long run.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 3, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James and Kobe Bryant hug it out as Lakers beat Mavericks in LA, fans echo GOAT