Anthony Davis Reveals What He Learnt From LeBron James Since Joining The Lakers

In a recent interview, Anthony Davis revealed what his LA Lakers' teammate LeBron James has taught him since joining the Lakers. In June, Davis came to LA from the New Orleans Pelicans after various trade deal rumours about the player had surfaced. James joined the Lakers a year before from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Davis stated that James is very professional and does what's the best for him and what he feels comfortable with. He added that some times it is not about money, and James might not do something if he does not love it. Davis said that these are the things he has picked up from the three-time NBA champion. The 26-year-old revealed that he tried to everything when he started out, hoping that he would put his name out there even though he did not like it. Now, Davis chooses to do what he is comfortable with and thinks he is doing well at it. Davis currently averaging at 25.1 points, 9 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season, while James is averaging at 25.6 points, 11 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

LA Lakers' NBA 2019-20 season

Davis and James have led the Lakers to a 14-2 (win-loss record) start this NBA season, which is the current best record in the NBA. Considering their current record, the Lakers might have a chance to win their first NBA title in a decade. Davis also believes that they can win their first Larry O'Brien trophy since the year 2010. Davis added that it would be special for him and his family if the Lakers won the trophy which has been won by NBA legends like Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson. Davis said that the team still has a long way to go, but they know what their goal is and are excited to be in contention to win a championship.

