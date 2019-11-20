NBA: LA Lakers Star Anthony Davis Mocks Russell Westbrook's Fashion Style

Anthony Davis and LeBron James were at it again as they ripped apart Oklahoma City Thunder in their NBA clash on Wednesday morning (Tuesday night in the United States). The LA Lakers registered a 112-107 win against OKC at the Staples Center in California. Prior to the game, Anthony Davis made an interesting comment about close friend and NBA rival - Russell Westbrook.

NBA: Anthony Davis was on fire against Oklahoma City Thunder

AD headlines tonight's leaderboard, posting 34 PTS and 64.4 FPTS in the @Lakers victory. 🔥



He is the #NBAFantasy Player of the Night! pic.twitter.com/lD0alZEadp — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) November 20, 2019

NBA: Anthony Davis mocks good friend Russell Westbrook's fashion sense

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook is well renowned for his choice of dressing and his rather eccentric fashion choices. In a recent interview with Clutchpoints, LA Lakers’ star Anthony Davis, who is a close acquaintance of Westbrook, said that he would never make the same fashion choices that Westbrook makes. Anthony Davis went on to say that he would fire his stylist if he ended up wearing the same clothes as Westbrook in the future.

Anthony Davis, who is in his first season with the LA Lakers, has been in staggering form this season averaging 24.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and a career-high 3.2 blocks per game. As a result, the Lakers have made their way to a 12-2 record in the league with LeBron James also impressing this season. Meanwhile, Houston Rockets' Westbrook has a decent record of 21.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

NBA: AD shows the Lakers' fans how it's done, pure class

Bring it back and throw it down 〰️🔨 pic.twitter.com/Fmzn2NC5as — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 20, 2019

