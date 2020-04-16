Anthony Davis Will Be Back With Lakers Next Season, Not Chicago Bulls: Report

Anthony Davis' trade to LA Lakers ahead of the start of the 2019-20 NBA season was received with much joy by the Lakers fan base. Starring alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis impressed over the course of the season as Lakers were pushing for a spot in the NBA playoffs. With the league being suspended since March, Lakers management has been sorting contract deals with various players, including Anthony Davis.

Anthony Davis says he immediately felt at home after securing Lakers move

“When players get traded, it’s tough to feel at home... Then the next day first thing you see is a mural of me in a Lakers uniform... It just felt like welcome home” ( via @Quibi) pic.twitter.com/AG8F0hZXIE — Ball Realm (@TheBallRealm) April 13, 2020

NBA free agency

Lakers star Anthony Davis will be back with Lakers next season, not Chicago Bulls

There are rumours doing the rounds that Anthony Davis could be heading to Chicago Bulls on a free agency trade. However, those rumours seem to be baseless with Anthony Davis expected to step onto the basketball court as a Lakers players next season. Kyle Goon of the OC Register believes that Lakers have done enough to hold on to their star player as he was quoted as saying “By any measure, this is the top priority of the summer given what the Lakers had to give up to get him. Most in league circles believe that work is largely done – that L.A. is where Davis wanted to be, LeBron James is the teammate he wanted to have, and that the Lakers have done enough to sell him on a future with the franchise.”

NBA free agency

Will we see Damian Lillard playing alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James next season?

According to various reports, Damian Lillard is unhappy with the front office in Portland and is seeking a move away from the Trail Blazers.



The Lakers are top of his list of preferred destinations. Lillard is keen to play alongside LeBron James & Anthony Davis.



🔥🔥#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/QPQbPpvPDI — Lakers UK (@lalakersuk) April 1, 2020

