Anthony Davis Resembles Me The Closest In Modern-day NBA: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admitted Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is the player who emulates him the most in modern-day NBA. The Lakers legend responded to a query from a fan on Twitter during a #AskKareem session on Monday night (Tuesday IST).

Anthony Davis is the player that I mostly resemble but I never shot 3 pointers like he does.. However all other aspects of his game are similar to mine https://t.co/5sRO6fIFIY — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) March 24, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James Ruled Out For Lakers Vs Warriors With Groin Injury, Anthony Davis Doubtful

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks about Anthony Davis

Abdul-Jabbar admitted that he never shot three-pointers like Anthony Davis. However, Davis' style of play is very similar to him. Coming from the player who still tops the NBA's all-time scoring list, it should be a great compliment for Anthony Davis. The former New Orleans Pelicans star has stepped up a notch this season, tearing apart opponents for fun along with his iconic strike partner LeBron James.

Anthony Davis is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season while shooting 33.5% of his shots from behind the arc. Defensively, Davis is registering 1.5 steals and 2.4 blocks this season.

Also Read | Danny Green Reveals Why Anthony Davis LeBron James Dynamic Works Wonders For Lakers

While Davis might be a better shooter from long distances, he still has a long way to go in matching the legacy Kareem Abdul-Jabbar left in the NBA. Abdul-Jabbar won six NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards and a whopping six NBA MVP awards. As mentioned earlier, the Hall of Famer has scored the most points in NBA history with 38,387 points under his belt.

Meanwhile, Davis is still chasing his maiden NBA championship. Before the current season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in the US, Lakers were the best side in the Western Conference with a 49-14 (win-loss) record. They are also one of the favourites to win the NBA championship if and when the season resumes.

Also Read | Anthony Davis LeBron James Deserves NBA MVP Award Over Giannis

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar praises LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also had a huge compliment for Davis' teammate, LeBron James. Abdul-Jabbar picked LeBron as the player he'd like to transport to the Lakers side during his time.

great question! Without a doubt Lebron, and The Lakers would be the right team. https://t.co/zPswoocxbU — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) March 24, 2020

#AskKareem had some other interesting answers from the NBA legend

Hey Jon, I started wearing goggles after I injured my eye in 1973. It was difficult until I found the goggles that didn't restrict my peripheral vision https://t.co/rPwTaNsjto — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) March 24, 2020

Bill Russell was and is my hero. He won 11 championships. No-one compares to his record https://t.co/OEje5gri9b — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) March 24, 2020

Steig - If I was playing in this era, I would team up with Kevin Durant - his outside shooting and my inside game would really compliment each other https://t.co/TgmxqVkHKM — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) March 24, 2020

Also Read | Anthony Davis' Lakers teammate LeBron James Joins Karl Malone And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar In Elite List