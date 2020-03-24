The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Anthony Davis Resembles Me The Closest In Modern-day NBA: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Basketball News

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was active on social media during a #AskKareem session. He noted that Anthony Davis' style of play resembled his style greatly.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anthony Davis

NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admitted Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is the player who emulates him the most in modern-day NBA. The Lakers legend responded to a query from a fan on Twitter during a #AskKareem session on Monday night (Tuesday IST). 

Also Read | LeBron James Ruled Out For Lakers Vs Warriors With Groin Injury, Anthony Davis Doubtful

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar talks about Anthony Davis

Abdul-Jabbar admitted that he never shot three-pointers like Anthony Davis. However, Davis' style of play is very similar to him. Coming from the player who still tops the NBA's all-time scoring list, it should be a great compliment for Anthony Davis. The former New Orleans Pelicans star has stepped up a notch this season, tearing apart opponents for fun along with his iconic strike partner LeBron James. 

Anthony Davis is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season while shooting 33.5% of his shots from behind the arc. Defensively, Davis is registering 1.5 steals and 2.4 blocks this season. 

Also Read | Danny Green Reveals Why Anthony Davis LeBron James Dynamic Works Wonders For Lakers

While Davis might be a better shooter from long distances, he still has a long way to go in matching the legacy Kareem Abdul-Jabbar left in the NBA. Abdul-Jabbar won six NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards and a whopping six NBA MVP awards. As mentioned earlier, the Hall of Famer has scored the most points in NBA history with 38,387 points under his belt. 

Meanwhile, Davis is still chasing his maiden NBA championship. Before the current season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in the US, Lakers were the best side in the Western Conference with a 49-14 (win-loss) record. They are also one of the favourites to win the NBA championship if and when the season resumes. 

Also Read | Anthony Davis LeBron James Deserves NBA MVP Award Over Giannis

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar praises LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also had a huge compliment for Davis' teammate, LeBron James. Abdul-Jabbar picked LeBron as the player he'd like to transport to the Lakers side during his time.

#AskKareem had some other interesting answers from the NBA legend

Also Read | Anthony Davis' Lakers teammate LeBron James Joins Karl Malone And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar In Elite List

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
positive
NORTH-EAST'S FIRST COVID CASE
COVID-19
COVID-19: USE OF HYDROXYCHLOQUINE
Shaheen Bagh
DELHI POLICE CLEARS SHAHEEN BAGH
COVID-19: Germany breathes easy as Chancellor Merkel tests negative for coronavirus
CHANCELLOR MERKEL TESTS NEGATIVE
Subramanian Swamy
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON COVID-19
Pakistan
PAK GOVT: CORONAVIRUS NOT DEADLY