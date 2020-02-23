The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video Of A Basketball Team Nailing Back To Back Half-court Shots Stuns Internet; Watch

Basketball News

An amazing video has surfaced on the internet which shows a warm up session of women's basketball team of South Dakota acing half-court shots with ease.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Video

An amazing video has surfaced on the internet which shows a warm up session of women's basketball team of South Dakota acing half-court shots without any difficulties. The video of girls shooting five straight half-court shots has taken down the internet by storm. 

READ: Adam Silver: NBA, USA Basketball Still May Play In China In 2020

The amazing moment occurred during a warm-up session of a practice match, where the full team of Jackrabbits aced their shots with none requiring the support of the board. Through the video, it can be seen the first three players appeared quite confident while pressure was built up on the fourth and the fifth player but they too aced it. 

Video stuns sports world

The video of a women celebrating this remarkable moment has elated the sports fan around the world. NBA star Rex Chapman was also stunned by the girls’ shots. The 45-second video has managed to garner 3.71 million views with 2031 likes and 492 comments. 

READ: Silver: NBA, USA Basketball Still May Play In China In 2020

READ: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan Make 2020 Basketball Hall Of Fame Final List

READ: Kobe Bryant One Of Finalists Announced As Candidates For Enshrinement Into Basketball Hall Of Fame

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ROMI DEV ON '83'
DON RAVI PUJARI ARRESTED
SHAHEEN BAGH MEDIATOR MOVES SC
SPECIAL 'ALL-VEG' MENU FOR TRUMP
SACHIN WINS FANS FOR HUMILITY
SHARMA BAGS 11TH 5-WICKET HAUL