Video Of A Basketball Team Nailing Back To Back Half-court Shots Stuns Internet; Watch

An amazing video has surfaced on the internet which shows a warm up session of women's basketball team of South Dakota acing half-court shots without any difficulties. The video of girls shooting five straight half-court shots has taken down the internet by storm.

The amazing moment occurred during a warm-up session of a practice match, where the full team of Jackrabbits aced their shots with none requiring the support of the board. Through the video, it can be seen the first three players appeared quite confident while pressure was built up on the fourth and the fifth player but they too aced it.

Video stuns sports world

The video of a women celebrating this remarkable moment has elated the sports fan around the world. NBA star Rex Chapman was also stunned by the girls’ shots. The 45-second video has managed to garner 3.71 million views with 2031 likes and 492 comments.

UNBELIEVABLE!!! Would take me 150 to make 1 😂😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀 — Glendon Rusch (@GlendonRusch) February 22, 2020

Holy Toledo this ridiculously good — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) February 22, 2020

I'd say the odds of this happening for male or female hoopsters is a minimum 1,000-1. You could line up any team for a 24-hour period non-stop and not make 5 consecutive shots from halfcourt. Amazing video. — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) February 21, 2020

5 in a row? Damn — Gone Fishing (@blood_knots) February 21, 2020

You could do this for days and this wouldn't happen. — Wolfred Nelson ⚜️ (@WolfredNelson) February 22, 2020

