Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan Make 2020 Basketball Hall Of Fame Final List

The death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant still feels unreal to basketball fans across the globe. The iconic NBA star was known as one of the greatest players to have ever stepped on the basketball court in the league. Aside from being a terrific player, Kobe Bryant was an amazing father and one of the biggest promoters of women's basketball. With all that being said, the posthumous election of Kobe Bryant to the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame seems like a mere formality.

Also Read | NBA All-Star 2020: Why tickets for the Tech Summit are more expensive than the games

Kobe Bryant officially announced in 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists list

Kobe Bryant was officially announced as a Hall of Fame finalist 😢



(🎥 @NYPost_Berman )



pic.twitter.com/AJFhWp4ULn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 14, 2020

Also Read | NBA All-Star 2020 tickets priced the highest over last 10 years and here is how

2020 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan all make the final cut

#Spurs great Tim Duncan has been named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (@Hoophall). Inductees will be announced at this year's Final Four. Duncan and Kevin Garnett are expected to join the late Kobe Bryant in the Class of 2020. #KSATsports #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/x88ov7GdqO — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) February 14, 2020

Also Read | Luke Walton handed technical foul, tells Luka Doncic to give the ref his autograph

In addition to Kobe Bryant, the likes of Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan have also made the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame final cut. Each player will require to collect 18 votes from a 24-person panel before officially becoming Hall of Famers. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings are all first-time finalists. Other finalists include - Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, former Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich and five-time Division II women’s coach of the year, Barbara Stevens of Bentley.

Also Read | Kendrick Perkins lashes out at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving

Celtics to retire Kevin Garnett's number 5 jersey next season

The #Celtics announce that Kevin Garnett’s number 5 will be retired by the organization next season!



Garnett while with C’s:

• 15.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg in 30.9 mpg

• Helped win 17th championship

• All-Star in 5 of 6 season

• All NBA 1st team, defensive POYpic.twitter.com/S8O9EYOZDc — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) February 14, 2020

Also Read | Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler's pairing could propel Miami Heat to NBA Championship