Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan Make 2020 Basketball Hall Of Fame Final List

Basketball News

Spurs great Tim Duncan and Celtics legend Kevin Garnett are expected to join late Lakers star Kobe Bryant in being inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kobe Bryant

The death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant still feels unreal to basketball fans across the globe. The iconic NBA star was known as one of the greatest players to have ever stepped on the basketball court in the league. Aside from being a terrific player, Kobe Bryant was an amazing father and one of the biggest promoters of women's basketball. With all that being said, the posthumous election of Kobe Bryant to the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame seems like a mere formality. 

Kobe Bryant officially announced in 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists list

2020 Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan all make the final cut

In addition to Kobe Bryant, the likes of Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan have also made the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame final cut. Each player will require to collect 18 votes from a 24-person panel before officially becoming Hall of Famers. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings are all first-time finalists. Other finalists include - Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, former Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich and five-time Division II women’s coach of the year, Barbara Stevens of Bentley.

Celtics to retire Kevin Garnett's number 5 jersey next season

Published:
COMMENT
