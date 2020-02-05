Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Shaquille O'Neal Mimics Shakira's Super Bowl Expression In A Hilarious Way

Basketball News

Shaquille O'Neal hilariously mimicked Latina popstar Shakira on popular talk show - NBA on TNT. The former Lakers star re-enacted Shakira's Super Bowl antics.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shaquille O'Neal

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat at a recent Super Bowl half time show with a stunning performance. Both the Latina superstars left fans wanting for more as the duo moved their hips to some memorable numbers. In honour of their iconic performance, Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal tried to imitate Shakira's antics while appearing on popular NBA analysis show - NBA on TNT.

Also Read | Karl Anthony-Towns feels disrespected after NBA All-Star 2020 snub

Shaquille O'Neal pays heartfelt tribute to former teammate Kobe Bryant and Gianna

Also Read | Steph Curry defends Andre Iguodala amid trade rumours, hints at 3 championship wins

Shaquille O'Neal hilariously imitates Shakira's Super Bowl performance

Shaquille O'Neal and his group of hosts on the NBA on TNT show are renowned for their hilarious acts on the show. Living up to that reputation, Shaquille O'Neal tried to re-enact Shakira's Super Bowl antics on the show during a live segment of the show on Tuesday. We just can't get enough of Big Shaq's goof-ups!

Also Read | LA Lakers' emotional ceremony for Kobe Bryant leaves Vanessa Bryant humbled

Shakira's stunning Super Bowl half time show with Jennifer Lopez

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins - D'Angelo Russell trade off?

Anthony Davis - Lakers find their new Shaquille O'Neal?

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal reminisces about Kobe’s unique practice style during shoot around

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MHA MOVES SC OVER NIRBHAYA CASE
AYODHYA TRUST 'SUCH GOOD NEWS'
ATHAWALE ASKS SENA TO IMPLEMENT CAA
POMPEO MOCKS PELOSI WITH SIMPSONS
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
YOGI THANKS PM ON RAM MANDIR TRUST