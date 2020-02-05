Shaquille O'Neal Mimics Shakira's Super Bowl Expression In A Hilarious Way

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat at a recent Super Bowl half time show with a stunning performance. Both the Latina superstars left fans wanting for more as the duo moved their hips to some memorable numbers. In honour of their iconic performance, Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal tried to imitate Shakira's antics while appearing on popular NBA analysis show - NBA on TNT.
“I haven’t felt a pain that sharp in a while.. it definitely changes me.”’@SHAQ on the loss of his brother, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/dM5i0DDgGK— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 29, 2020
.@SHAQ-ira vs. @shakira… who did it better? 😂 pic.twitter.com/XeMCfzBIrO— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 5, 2020
Shaquille O'Neal and his group of hosts on the NBA on TNT show are renowned for their hilarious acts on the show. Living up to that reputation, Shaquille O'Neal tried to re-enact Shakira's Super Bowl antics on the show during a live segment of the show on Tuesday. We just can't get enough of Big Shaq's goof-ups!
Watch the Super Bowl LIV Live visual album now & relive your favorite moments from the @Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime show w/ @JLo, @Shakira, @JBalvin & @sanbenito, the National Anthem w/ @ddlovato and America the Beautiful w/ @YolandaAdams: https://t.co/TegS1TZFKy #SBLIV— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020
Anthony Davis dropped 40 Pts and 20 Reb in THREE QUARTERS. 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍— ♑Capricorn♑ (@kendell_m) January 31, 2020
He's the first Los Angeles Lakers player since Shaquille O' Neal to put up those numbers👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/kVReZuOEtO
