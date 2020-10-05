Billboards Slamming LeBron James On His China Silence Rejected By US Sign Company: Report

An American sign company reportedly made the decision to reject advertising that mocked LeBron James’ refusal to speak out against China's human rights abuse. The Lakers superstar has come under the microscope because of his public stance on the Black Lives Matter campaign and US social justice causes while remaining silent on the situation in China. A number of LeBron James billboards were set to be displayed near the entrance of the NBA bubble in Orlando where James’ LA Lakers are battling the Miami Heat for the NBA championship.

US sign company refuses to hoard LeBron James billboards mocking Lakers star over silence on China situation

According to reports from the New York Post, the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) in Virginia wanted to post five images showing LeBron James with a Chinese flag covering his mouth along with the message, “Silence is Violence.” The NLPC is a conservative NGO that reportedly monitors the ethics of public officials as well as basketball players. The report claims that the NLPC was prepared to splash “several hundred thousand dollars” on the billboards which would mock the three-time NBA champion.

Billboard company refuses to post ad critical of LeBron James' stand on China.



The billboards were set to be displayed near the entrance to the NBA Bubble near Orlando, Fla. pic.twitter.com/AEduz78b4D — 9ja (@9jahoops) October 5, 2020

However, Outfront Media opted against putting up the advertisements for fear of upsetting the famously outspoken LeBron James. "We can put up the advert if they remove James' image," said a representative from Outfront. Although LeBron James has been vocal about rampant racism and police brutality in the US he came under heavy scrutiny for his comments on China's human rights issues. James has a lifetime contract with Nike, whose Chinese-made products in his name have raked in hundreds of millions of dollars.

The NLPC claimed that James has been silent over the Chinese “slave labour” that makes his Nike sneakers, which are sold for around $200 a pair. NLPC Chairman Peter Flaherty also explained his decision to use the billboards with LeBron James as he said, "Some messages are far too important to be suppressed, we should be able to call out LeBron for his hypocrisy."

NBA China issue: LeBron James on China Human rights abuse

There has been an increased focus on the NBA and China's relationship since Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted in support of Hong Kong’s anti-government protests last year in October. LeBron James also made a comment later, saying: "I don’t want to get into a feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he (Morey) hasn't been educated on the situation." The comments made by James sparked outrage from protestors in Hong Kong but were praised by Chinese Communist officials.

Image Credits - AP