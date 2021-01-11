Bogdan Bogdanovic Injury Update: Hawks Star Badly Fractures Right Knee In Hornets Game

This weekend, Bogdan Bogdanovic fractured his knee during a game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Hawks star played a few minutes before having to leave the game due to his injury. As of now, the team is yet to provide an update on his recovery time.

Also read | Hawks vs Hornets: Ball youngest in NBA with triple-double, Hornets top Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic injury update: What will be Bogdanovic return date?

An @emoryhealthcare injury update:



Following an MRI, Bogdan Bogdanovic has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee with associated soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise. His treatment plan will be updated later this week.



More: https://t.co/jHyLKrPVQp pic.twitter.com/qjHTONvVgS — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 10, 2021

According to a statement released by the NBA and Atlanta Hawks, Bogdanovic went underwent an MRI at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex and has been diagnosed with an avulsion fracture in his right knee. He is also suffering from some soft tissue inflammation and a bone bruise.

Also read | Celtics vs Heat postponed after player's COVID-19 test results return without conclusion

Is there a Bogdanovic recovery plan?

As of now, the team is yet to provide a proper statement on his treatment and recovery. "His treatment plan is being reviewed and will be updated later this week," read the statement uploaded by the league and the NBA. Bogdanovic, 28, hurt himself during the game's second quarter.

Also read | Celtics' depleted roster for postponed game vs Heat leaves NBA fans confused on Twitter

Bogdanovic knee injury video

Bogdanovic helped off the floor by trainers ... here’s the injury pic.twitter.com/2p1B66A14J — Aaron Bruski (@aaronbruski) January 10, 2021

In the second quarter, Bogdanovic was moving up the floor, looking to dodge rookie LaMelo Ball – attempting a steal. However, as Hawks' guard changed his direction, he was fouled by Ball. Bogdanovic ended up losing balance as his heel clipped, making him fall down awkwardly.

Also read | Warriors hold off Raptors 106-105 on off night by Curry

Hawks vs Hornets highlights: LaMelo Ball scores triple-double, Hornets prevail in 113-105 encounter

LaMelo Ball, with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, became the youngest player in the league to score a triple-double in the NBA. "A 19-year-old rookie does not look like this," Hornets coach James Borrego said while speaking of Ball's performance, explaining how what they are seeing is "rare".

The Hornets secured their third back-to-back wins, with Terry Rozier dropping 23 points for the team. PJ Washington, who took a behind-the-back pass from Ball, scored 22 points. "It's tough because you don't know when it's coming. He might throw it behind his head, behind his back or straight to you," he said, adding that it is fun to play with a guy like Ball.

Even Trae Young – who failed to score consistently – praised Ball, adding that he will only get better with time. Cam Reddish scored 21 points for the Hawks, while De'Andre Hunter finished the game with 20 points. While Young had 15 points and 10 assists, he shot only 5-of-19 from the field.

(Image credits: Atlanta Hawks Instagram)