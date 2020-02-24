The Debate
BOS Vs GRE Dream11 FIBA Qualifiers Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Basketball News

BOS vs GRE Dream11 prediction: Bosnia and Herzegovina take on Greece in the EuroBasket Qualifiers on Monday. Here are the predicted line-ups for both teams.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
bos vs gre dream11

Bosnia and Herzegovina will go up against Greece in the ongoing EuroBasket Qualifiers on February 24, 2020. Giannis Bourousis will be one of the big absentees for Greece in the February qualifiers. However, he is expected to make his return for the Olympic Qualifiers later on this year. You can play the BOS vs GRE Dream11 game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BOS vs GRE Dream11 predictions and squad details.

Bosnia and Herzegovina secure huge win in FIBA qualifiers

BOS vs GRE Dream11 prediction

BOS vs GRE Dream11 prediction - Bosnia and Herzegovina squad

Hasandić Almir, Bulić Mirza Sejfić, Ismet Vrabac, Adin Ahmedović, Emir Zahiragić, Adi Alibegović, Amar Muratović, Nedžad Balić, Amar Šehić, Samir Durmo, Ibrahim Gegić, Amar Avdić, Rijad Čampara, Sani Sikiraš, Njegoš Kamenjaš, Kenan Kamerić, Abdulah

BOS vs GRE Dream11 prediction - Greece squad

Giannis Agravanis, Dimitris Agravanis, Charis Giannopoulos, Vasilis Kavadas, Giorgos Kalaitzakis, Leonidas Kaselakis, Dimitris Katsivelis, Giannoulis Larentzakis, Vaggelis Mantzaris, Vaggelis Margaritis, Lefteris Bochoridis, Christos Saloustros, Gaios Skordilis, Michalis Tsairelis, Linos Chrysikopoulos.

BOS vs GRE Dream11 Match Schedule

Date: Monday, February 24 (Tuesday, February 25, 2020)
Kick-Off: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Tuzla, Mejdan

BOS vs GRE Dream11 top picks

Point-guards: F Adamovic (S), E Mantzaris
Shooting-guards: L Bochoridis
Small-forwards: A Lazic, I Agravanis
Power-forwards: M Milosevic
Centre: D Agravanis, A Stipanovic

BOS vs GRE Dream11 prediction

Greece start as favourites to win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the ongoing FIBA international qualifiers.

Note: Please keep in mind that the BOS vs GRE Dream11 team predictions are made with our own analysis. The BOS vs GRE Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Published:
