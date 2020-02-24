BOS Vs GRE Dream11 FIBA Qualifiers Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Bosnia and Herzegovina will go up against Greece in the ongoing EuroBasket Qualifiers on February 24, 2020. Giannis Bourousis will be one of the big absentees for Greece in the February qualifiers. However, he is expected to make his return for the Olympic Qualifiers later on this year. You can play the BOS vs GRE Dream11 game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BOS vs GRE Dream11 predictions and squad details.
Hasandić Almir, Bulić Mirza Sejfić, Ismet Vrabac, Adin Ahmedović, Emir Zahiragić, Adi Alibegović, Amar Muratović, Nedžad Balić, Amar Šehić, Samir Durmo, Ibrahim Gegić, Amar Avdić, Rijad Čampara, Sani Sikiraš, Njegoš Kamenjaš, Kenan Kamerić, Abdulah
Giannis Agravanis, Dimitris Agravanis, Charis Giannopoulos, Vasilis Kavadas, Giorgos Kalaitzakis, Leonidas Kaselakis, Dimitris Katsivelis, Giannoulis Larentzakis, Vaggelis Mantzaris, Vaggelis Margaritis, Lefteris Bochoridis, Christos Saloustros, Gaios Skordilis, Michalis Tsairelis, Linos Chrysikopoulos.
Date: Monday, February 24 (Tuesday, February 25, 2020)
Kick-Off: 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Tuzla, Mejdan
Point-guards: F Adamovic (S), E Mantzaris
Shooting-guards: L Bochoridis
Small-forwards: A Lazic, I Agravanis
Power-forwards: M Milosevic
Centre: D Agravanis, A Stipanovic
Greece start as favourites to win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the ongoing FIBA international qualifiers.