BOS Vs WAS Dream11: Nuggets Vs Knicks Prediction, Team And Top Picks

The Boston Celtics (BOS) will be facing the Washington Wizards (WAS) for their upcoming play-in tournament game for the 2020-21 season. The game is scheduled on Tuesday, May 18, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 6:30 AM IST) at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Here is a look at the BOS vs WAS Dream11 prediction and BOS vs WAS Dream11 team.

BOS vs WAS preview

The Washington Wizards have ended their 2020-21 regular season on a high note, earning a chance to fight for their playoff spot. The Celtics, on the other hand, have been in a slump. Whoever wins the play-in game will go the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, while the losing team will have one more chance for eighth place in the East on Thursday (Friday IST).

We’ve got a clean slate heading into tomorrow night’s matchup with the Wizards at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/l0uAyLdBqp — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 17, 2021

"The play-in games are going to be exciting for fans and it puts an added weight and added importance on that week," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said. "And then once you get into the playoffs and teams dial into each other and prepare for each other, you see everybody's level rise".

Looking at the history of the playoffs, the Celtics have won more games. However, the Wizards have improved a lot since the Celtics last played them in February. That being said, the team will also play without Jaylen Brown, who is for the season with his wrist injury. While the team has Jayson Tatum and Walker, it might not be enough to hold off the Wizards.

Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's triple-double record, looking much more in form as the playoffs neared. Though the team's roster has undergone some major changes, their core in Beal has maintained itself. He finished the regular season by scoring 31.3 points per game but is still nursing his hamstring injury.

"There's no setbacks, which is good," Beal said. "I didn't injure it any worse than what it was. Obviously, it still probably won't be 100 per cent. It is just a matter of managing it as best I can". Beal will also be facing Tatum, a close friend of his in the NBA. HE even spoke about the same, admitting that they are both competitors and want to win.

"You gotta give credit to our coach because he's done an amazing job of making adjustments on the fly," Westbrook said while speaking of the head coach. "It's been such an up-and-down season," Tatum said of his season. "Obviously, the last couple of games haven't gone our way".

Predicted line-ups

Washington Wizards – Russell Westbrook, Garrison Mathews, Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Alex Len

Boston Celtics – Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Evan Fournier, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson

BOS vs WAS Dream11 prediction

Point Guard – Russell Westbrook (SP), Ish Smith

Shooting Guard – Payton Pritchard

Shooting Forward – Rui Hachimura, Grant Williams

Power Forward – Jayson Tatum (PP), Evan Fournier

Centre – Alex Len

BOS vs WAS Dream11 team top picks

Celtics – Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum

Washington Wizards – Russell Westbrook, Rui Hachimura, Bradley Beal

Note: The above BOS vs WAS team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BOS vs WAS game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

(Image credits: AP)