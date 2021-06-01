Boston Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Hits Out At Kyrie Irving For Logo Stomping

The NBA playoffs this season have brought along a lot of interactions no one was expecting. Some players have had things thrown at them, resulting in players and fans speaking about the NBA protecting players. During the Celtics vs Nets game, Irving had a bottle thrown at him – a result of him stomping on the team logo at TD Garden.

What did Kyrie Irving do vs Celtics?

The Celtics have been booing Irving for their home games, and during Game 4, Irving seemed to wipe his shoes on the Celtics court logo. The action angered fans, who ended up stating that the Nets star was disrespectful. However, many claimed that the person throwing a bottle at Irving overreacted. Irving – a former Celtics player – left the team on a sour note, something which few fans have forgotten.

Kevin Garnett Instagram: Boston Celtics legend unhappy over Kyrie Irving logo stomping

Along with fans, Celtics legend Kevin Garnett also seemed to be upset over Irving's actions. "So nobody gonna say anything about Kyrie Stomping "LUCKY"?" Garnett wrote on an IG story, asking if people were going to act as if no one saw that. "You can't do that," Garnett added. He stated that he believes that it was not cool and everyone needs to do better.

The water bottle incident

This time, a fan threw a bottle at Irving as he walked through the tunnel. Fortunately, it just missed his head. The authorities acted quickly, arrested the fan and the authorities banned him for life from the TD Garden.

TD Garden just released the following statement about Kyrie Irving having a water bottle thrown at him after the game. pic.twitter.com/pGHINrCi15 — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 31, 2021

"I mean, fans gotta grow up at some point," Kevin Durant said about the incident. "I know that being in the house for a year and a half got a lot of people on edge, got a lot of people stressed out. But we're not animals, we're human beings ... Grow the f*** up and enjoy the game. It's bigger than you."

Till now, Russell Westbrook has had popcorn thrown at him in Philadelphia, while Young has been spat on at MSG. Ja Morant's family has been harassed by multiple people. Fans and players have been displeased at the events, not at all happy with the way players are being protected.

Celtics vs Nets series schedule

Game 5 – Tuesday, June 1, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, June 2, 5:00 AM IST)

Game 6 – Wednesday, June 2, TBD EST (Thursday, June 3, TBD IST)*

Game 7 – Friday, June 4, TBD EST (Saturday, June 5, TBD IST)*

