Boston Celtics Vs Phoenix Suns: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News, More

The Boston Celtics will welcome the Phoenix Suns on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 1:00 pm ET (Friday, December 31, 11:30 PM IST) at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics are placed 10th in the Eastern Conference table having won 16 and lost 19 of their 35 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Phoenix Suns are placed 2nd in the West Conference table having won 27 and lost seven of their 34 games so far. In terms of form, the Celtics lost to LA Clippers 82-91 while the Suns beat OKC Thunder 115-97.

Celtics vs Suns Injury report

For Celtics, Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom, Aaron Nesmtih, Josh Jackson and Bruno Fernando are out due to health concerns.

For the Suns, Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee and Abdel Nadel are out due to health concerns while Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric are both out due to a knee injury. Elfrid Payton has been cleared by Health and Safety but it is unclear if he will be included.

Celtics vs Suns live streaming live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Celtics vs Suns live streaming in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch the Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns can watch the game live on NBC Sports Boston. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 1:00 pm ET on Friday, December, 31.

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Celtics vs Suns Predicted Lineups

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jalen Smith

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup: Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, Robert Williams III



