Watch Bradley Beal's Elaborate Wedding Proposal To Long-time Girlfriend Kamiah Adams

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Kamiah Adams on Sunday. Adams showed off her ring in a lengthy Instagram post. The couple have two kids together, both of whom are boys. Their first son - Bradley Jr. - was born in July 2018. Their second son - Braylon - was born in August 2019.

On Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST), Bradley Beal took to Instagram to share how he formulated an elaborate proposal for Kamiah Adams. In what turned out to be a very romantic gesture, Beal proposed to his girlfriend on a Ferris Wheel. The Wizards guard also planned an entire crew with drones to film his proposal and capture Kamiah Adams' every emotion.

Watch: Bradley Beal's proposal to girlfriend Kamiah Adams

Bradley Beal posted the video on social media with a caption - 'Blessed'. Wizards teammate Isaiah Thomas, Philadelphia 76ers star Kyle O'Quinn and Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul congratulated the couple on social media.

Social media laud Bradley Beal for the romantic gesture

how nice to see a real man show such love for his lady! congrats to the happy couple! — Lauren (@LaurLuvs2Bowl) January 22, 2020

Wizards won the game 106-100 and Beal moved into the fourth place on the Wizards' all-time scoring list. Beal (10,675 points) passed Wes Unseld (10,624 points). On Wednesday night (Thursday IST), Beal dropped 38 points against Miami Heat, but couldn't inspire another victory.

Bradley Beal poured in 38 points, grabbed nine boards, and dished out five assists against Miami!#WizHeat | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/LoJyLyL3Le — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 23, 2020

Bradley Beal contract details

Beal signed a reported $72 million contract with Wizards in 2017 with an extension that will kick in for the 2021-22 season.

