The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Watch Bradley Beal's Elaborate Wedding Proposal To Long-time Girlfriend Kamiah Adams

Basketball News

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Kamiah Adams on Sunday. Adams showed off her ring in a lengthy Instagram post.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bradley Beal

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Kamiah Adams on Sunday. Adams showed off her ring in a lengthy Instagram post. The couple have two kids together, both of whom are boys. Their first son - Bradley Jr. - was born in July 2018. Their second son - Braylon - was born in August 2019. 

Also Read | Stephen Curry Could Make His Long-awaited Return In March Vs Bradley Beal's Wizards: Report

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kamiah Adams (@kamiahadams) on

On Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST), Bradley Beal took to Instagram to share how he formulated an elaborate proposal for Kamiah Adams. In what turned out to be a very romantic gesture, Beal proposed to his girlfriend on a Ferris Wheel. The Wizards guard also planned an entire crew with drones to film his proposal and capture Kamiah Adams' every emotion.

Also Read | Gasol Makes Six 3-pointers, Raptors Beat Bradley Beal and Wizards 140-111

Watch: Bradley Beal's proposal to girlfriend Kamiah Adams

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bradley Beal (@bradbeal3) on

Bradley Beal posted the video on social media with a caption - 'Blessed'. Wizards teammate Isaiah Thomas, Philadelphia 76ers star Kyle O'Quinn and Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul congratulated the couple on social media. 

Also Read | Bradley Beal and Wizards Edge Poor-shooting Celtics

Social media laud Bradley Beal for the romantic gesture 

Wizards won the game 106-100 and Beal moved into the fourth place on the Wizards' all-time scoring list. Beal (10,675 points) passed Wes Unseld (10,624 points). On Wednesday night (Thursday IST), Beal dropped 38 points against Miami Heat, but couldn't inspire another victory. 

Bradley Beal contract details

Beal signed a reported $72 million contract with Wizards in 2017 with an extension that will kick in for the 2021-22 season. 

Also Read | Ish Smith's 27 Points Help Wizards Top No-Kemba Celts 99-94

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
PATHRI TO MOVE HC CHALLENGING CM
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
KAPIL MISHRA ON DELHI ASSEMBLY POLL
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA