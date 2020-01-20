Stephen Curry Could Make His Long-awaited Return In March Vs Washington Wizards: Report

NBA fans might be able to see Stephen Curry back on the court in a month. According to NBA reports, Curry will return on March 1 (March 2 IST) for the Washington Wizards vs Warriors game. The 31-year-old basketball star is currently sidelined due to a broken hand after playing only four games.

Warriors star Stephen Curry injury update: Curry could return in March vs Washington Wizards

Steph Curry is targeting March 1 for his return, per @ThompsonScribe 💧



Warriors superstar has only played four games this year after breaking his hand in October. pic.twitter.com/oyaSgkQeyf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2020

Stephen Curry injured himself on October 30 (October 31 IST) while playing against the Phoenix Suns. After his injury, the Warriors PR released a statement on Twitter, informing his fans that the two-time MVP has undergone successful surgery and would be re-evaluated in three months. Curry underwent another surgery and returned with the team during late December. A few weeks, Curry started practising again and was shooting with his left hand.

NBA 2019-20: Warriors Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson cannot wait to get back on the court

Steve Kerr on Steph and Klay getting restless: "They're definitely restless. I think they've been restless the whole season, but they've definitely benefitted from the break. ... But that can only last for so long." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 5, 2020

Klay Thompson getting shots up with Alen Smailagic: pic.twitter.com/Olua6y4iBT — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 5, 2020

Klay Thompson, along with Stephen Curry, has also been sidelined for the NBA 2019-20 season. Thompson suffered from an ACL injury and is likely to miss the remainder of the season. Like Curry, Thompson has also been practising shooting while earing a head-to-toe Warriors uniform. During interviews, both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson revealed that sitting out games is difficult, and they cannot wait to mack their return. The Splash Brothers have also been attending Warriors games, supporting their team from the stands. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also stated that Curry and Thompson both are getting 'restless'. However, he is glad that both of them got some time to rest their bodies.

Golden State Warriors NBA 2019-20 season

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/J9L5nsSTaA — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 1, 2019

Currently the NBA's worst team, Warriors are at a 10-34 win-loss record. Owing to off-season roster changes and injuries, the team has struggled to bag wins the entire season. Kevin Durant and Adre Igoudala departed off-season, while both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have been outlined due to injury. D'Angelo Russell too missed over 10 games, while Kevin Looney is out indefinitely. The Warriors went on a three-game winning streak after defeating the Houston Rockets on Christmas, only to go on a ten-game losing streak. They recently ended their streak by defeating Orlando Magic 109-95 on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST) at the Chase Center in San Fransisco, USA.

