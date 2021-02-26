Bronny James Injury Update: LeBron James’ Son Suffers Potential Season-ending Knee Injury

Already being hyped as a top NBA draft pick, LeBron James' son Bronny has been compared to his father. The Sierra Canyon star, however, might not be able to complete his sophomore season. As per recent reports, Bronny underwent surgery for a season-ending injury this week.

LeBron James son Bronny James injury update

Bronny James suffered a torn meniscus in his knee at a practice earlier this month and had surgery to repair it, first reported by the Los Angeles Daily News and confirmed by ESPN. pic.twitter.com/XIh2vDGZW0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 25, 2021

As per reports, the young James suffered a torn meniscus in his knee. The injury happened during practice earlier this month, and Bronny underwent surgery to fix it. Bronny, on the other hand, told everyone on a Twitch stream that he has suffered a knee injury. The news was first reported by the Los Angeles Daily News.

On his live stream, James spoke about his injury but did not reveal any details. As per reports, James is a five-star recruit for the 2023 class, and is ranked 19th in the nation.

Fans react to Bronny James injury news

Prayers up to the next GOAT. — Heem💎 #LeWashedSZN (@MessiGOATSZN) February 25, 2021

Damn bro, prayers up to him — ₩ū° (@whyyn0TT) February 25, 2021

Get well soon, best james in the family ❤️ — YERRRR💎🌁 (@GSWKinta) February 25, 2021

Bronny said it on live like 3 weeks ago lol — ❄️CobyWhiteSzn❄️ (@TrubiskySzn69) February 25, 2021

Lebron is scared his son will be better than him so he over worked him — LaMarcGasolDridge (@LaMarcGasol) February 25, 2021

Bronny James career

Currently, playing for his Sierra Canyon School, Bronny is yet to play an official game this season. The school is yet to begin their season this year, which is on a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, reports state that they were looking to play a spring basketball season. They were also playing as the California Basketball Club, and are scheduled to play in Utah in March.

Bronny, a 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 4.1 points in 15 minutes per game (all 34) during his freshman year. James, along with his business partner and friend Maverick Carter, will produce a docuseries on the high school's 2019-20 season. The show will be called Top Class, will feature Bronny and the others. It is scheduled for an Amazon Prime premiere.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)