Bronny James Might Be Actively Posting Online Through Secret TikTok Account

These past few months, LeBron James' eldest son Bronny has been involved in countless scandals and rumours. The young basketball player's social media has significantly reduced, with a limited amount of posts. However, as per some reports, Bronny seems to have a secret TikTok account.

Is there a secret Bronny James TikTok account?

In a video shared online, Bronny James is seen making some videos, where he is responding to some asks. While some are random short videos, one asked him to show his father's feet. Bronny did as asked, before briefly showing James' face. The videos had people convinced that while Bronny is not on Instagram or Twitch so often anymore, he is very active.

Previously, Bronny had been trolled on Twitter for apparently smoking a blunt. As he is underage, many people asked everyone to leave him alone. Rumours also added that following the incident on Instagram, he had been grounded as he missed a scheduled live stream.

Bronny James and Larsa Pippen scandal

Mrs. Savannah James has spoken. We love to see it. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Bronny pic.twitter.com/FnpuIvOXNf — Brianna Dahlquist (@bridahlquist) December 27, 2020

LeBron just posted this on IG 😳 BSO is in trouble pic.twitter.com/goAyJ4R0eG — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 27, 2020

Most recently, Bronny was involved in a Larsa Pippen matter, where there were reports about him liking her photos and DMing her. The rumours were false, but also caught Savannah's attention on the internet, causing her to lash out and defend her son, who is still a minor.

“With everything going on in the world right now, this is the shit y’all talking about,” Savannah wrote on IG, reminding everyone that Bronny is still a minor, irrespective of his presence online. "I don’t care what type of ‘celebrity’ y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bullshit needs to stop".

James responded on his own IG story, adding that BSO has messed with the wrong one now. Larsa Pippen too lashed out on Twitter. She threatened to sue BSO, who she asked to stop with their "disgusting" lies.

Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo shit is crazy. — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) December 27, 2020

Bronny James Twitch

Last year, as the COVID-19 quarantine stretched on for months, Bronny constantly turned to do lives on Twitch. He often streamed games, while occasionally answering people's questions. As of now, his account has around 436,000 followers.

(Image credits: Bronny James Instagram)