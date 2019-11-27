Brooklyn Nets Have Been Doing Better Without Kyrie Irving, NBA Stats Reveal

Kyrie Irving was going to lead the Brooklyn Nets through this NBA season after Kevin Durant was sidelined for the entire season due to his Achilles injury. However, according to certain NBA reports, the Nets have done well without Kyrie Irving playing on the court. The Nets' point guard is currently averaging at 28.5 points, 7.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game this NBA season. Out of the 17 games played by the Nets, they have had a 4-7 win-loss record when Kyrie was on the court, and a 5-1 win-loss record when Kyrie had been sidelined due to a shoulder injury. However, the reports also add that it is still the beginning and the numbers can change as the NBA 2019-20 season progresses.

Report: Kyrie Irving will not make the trip to Boston for Wednesday night's Celtics-Nets matchup:https://t.co/SoxCzjy7Ko pic.twitter.com/JeUmzuQyO2 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) November 23, 2019

Kendrick Perkins thinks Kyrie Irving "planned" shoulder injury to avoid return to Boston. https://t.co/4JO1cX2iHQ pic.twitter.com/ntxK8tKrMD — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 23, 2019

Some reports also believe that the team is winning at a higher pace since Kyrie has been absent. Last season, rumours about Irving's locker-room behaviour also surfaced. According to some reports, Irving was called 'moody' and a 'drama queen' by people who knew about the situation. Irving was then a part of the Boston Celtics. The reports believed that Irving's behaviour would change as Irving was home and in a team he chose. Even so, the Nets are apparently doing better without Irving. Irving averaged at 24.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6 assists for the Celtics and at 21.4 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

