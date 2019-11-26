Kyrie Irving Is A Great Teammate, Declares Former Cavalier Kevin Love

Former Cleveland Cavaliers point guard - Kyrie Irving - has suffered a fall from grace ever since his departure from the franchise. He made the switch to Brooklyn Nets this NBA season. Irving has been rumoured to be suffering from bouts of moodiness both with the Cavs and Boston Celtics in the past. However, former Cleveland player - Kevin Love - has leapt to the defence of Kyrie Irving and called the latter a ‘great teammate’.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala Could Make Stunning Move To Denver Nuggets

Nets' Kyrie Irving expected to miss the trip to Boston

Kyrie Irving will miss the Nets upcoming three-game road trip, per team -- including an anticipated return to Boston next Wednesday. Irving has been battling a shoulder injury. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 23, 2019

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: D’Angelo Russell Could Move To Timberwolves In Blockbuster Deal

Kyrie Irving's spell in Brooklyn going through rough waters

"I am not hearing good things about Kyrie in Brooklyn."

—@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/puUPKQmeqC — First Take (@FirstTake) November 21, 2019

Also Read | Kobe Bryant nailed this outrageous bucket against OKC 10 years ago: WATCH

Kevin Love, who spent three years with Kyrie Irving while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, said that despite all the criticism directed towards Brooklyn Nets' fresh recruit, he has fond memories of Irving in the dressing room. Love added that Kyrie Irving did not like to lose but always kept pushing himself to improve after a setback. Kevin Love added that the Brooklyn Nets star needs some time in the city to adapt to his new team. Can Kyrie Irving prove himself to be the 'ideal teammate' and shed his negative image as a Brooklyn Nets player?

Also Read | NBA: Kyle Kuzma's new 'goggle' look after nasty eye injury against OKC stumps netizens

Former teammate - Tristan Thompson - defends Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving

Tristan Thompson told reporters on Monday that Kyrie Irving's number will be retired in Cleveland someday. Do you agree? Photo: The Plain Dealer pic.twitter.com/MEeuGkkQ7x — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) November 25, 2019

Also Read | NBA: Warriors celebrated playoff win by getting high with Snoop Dogg, reveals Matt Barnes