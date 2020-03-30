BT Vs TPA Dream 11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Super Basketball League Live

Pauian will square off against Bank of Taiwan in a Super Basketball League game. Both teams will face each other on Monday, March 30 at 2.30 PM IST. Fans can play the BT vs TPA live game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BT vs TPA Dream11 prediction, BT vs TPA Dream11 team, BT vs TPA match prediction, BT vs TPA top picks and all other details regarding the BT vs TPA live game.

BT vs TPA Dream11 prediction: BT vs TPA Dream11 team and preview

Pauian, who currently hold a 13-11 record are currently in the third position on the points table and come into this game on the back of a 97-86 win in their previous game against Jeoutai. In the previous game against Jeoutai, Charles Garcia led the scoring for Pauian with 27 points. Apart from leading the scoring list Garcia also had 13 rebounds. Garcia was well complemented by teammate Edvinas Seskus, who had 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Bank of Taiwan occupy fourth place on the points table and come into the match after winning their previous game against Yulon Luxgen Dinos. BT won the game 94-89. Marcus Keen led the team scoring with 24 points in the match. Sim Bhullar scored the second-highest point for the team with 19 points.

BT vs TPA Dream11 prediction: BT vs TPA starting line-up for the BT vs TPA Dream11 top picks

BT vs TPA Dream11 prediction: BT vs TPA Dream11 top picks starting 5: Pauian

Wei-Ju Chien, Charles Garcia, Edvinas Seskus, Chi-Wei Lee, Chun-Yen Peng

BT vs TPA Dream11 prediction: YD vs BT Dream11 top picks starting 5: Bank of Taiwan

Charles Mitchell, Matt Jones, Yu-Jui Chen, Po-Sheng Chan, Ren-Hong Lin

BT vs TPA Dream11 prediction: BT vs TPA Dream11 team

Here is the BT vs TPA Dream11 team that could bring you the maximum points.

BT vs TPA Dream11 prediction: BT vs TPA match prediction

Pauian are the favourites to win the game as per our BT vs TPA Dream11 prediction.

Note: The BT vs TPA Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the BT vs TPA Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.