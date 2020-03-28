Giannis Antetokounmpo Claims James Harden Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden have been at it since the start of the NBA 2019-20 season. The 'Greek Freak' has led the Bucks to a strong position in the Eastern Conference while James Harden and Russell Westbrook have been working hard for the Houston Rockets. In a recent Instagram Live session with girlfriend Mariah Danae, Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about his admiration for James Harden.

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Ja Morant over Zion Williamson as his Rookie of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Ja Morant over Zion Williamson as Rookie of the Year

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo hints at Lakers move next season after girlfriend admits being a fan

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says Rockets' James Harden is the toughest player to guard in the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo says that James Harden is the hardest player to guard right now in the NBA. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/3CfqfZ4Xqc — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) March 27, 2020

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo chosen as NBA MVP this season over LeBron James in straw poll?

Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden have indulged in a war of words since the NBA All-Star weekend last year. However, when a fan asked him the question as to who is the toughest player to guard against in the NBA, the Bucks star responded with a surprise pick. Giannis named James Harden as the toughest player to guard against, much to the surprise of his fan followers. Despite their obvious differences, Giannis Antetokounmpo is finally beginning to appreciate the difficulty of guarding a player who has led the NBA in scoring in three straight seasons.

Also Read | NBA return date could be pushed forward between June-August post Coronavirus pandemic: Report

Throwback to when Giannis Antetokounmpo did this to Rockets star James Harden

Giannis had Harden bracing for impact 😂🤕 #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/vP57TbS1la — Pathe Ndiaye 🥀 (@KdTrey_23) March 28, 2020

Also Read | Who won the 2005 NBA finals? What happened in 2005 NBA finals game 7?