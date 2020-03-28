The Debate
Giannis Antetokounmpo Claims James Harden Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA

Basketball News

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo stated that Houston Rockets' James Harden is the toughest player to guard against in the NBA.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden have been at it since the start of the NBA 2019-20 season. The 'Greek Freak' has led the Bucks to a strong position in the Eastern Conference while James Harden and Russell Westbrook have been working hard for the Houston Rockets. In a recent Instagram Live session with girlfriend Mariah Danae, Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke about his admiration for James Harden.

Giannis Antetokounmpo picks Ja Morant over Zion Williamson as Rookie of the Year

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says Rockets' James Harden is the toughest player to guard in the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden have indulged in a war of words since the NBA All-Star weekend last year. However, when a fan asked him the question as to who is the toughest player to guard against in the NBA, the Bucks star responded with a surprise pick. Giannis named James Harden as the toughest player to guard against, much to the surprise of his fan followers. Despite their obvious differences, Giannis Antetokounmpo is finally beginning to appreciate the difficulty of guarding a player who has led the NBA in scoring in three straight seasons.

Throwback to when Giannis Antetokounmpo did this to Rockets star James Harden

First Published:
