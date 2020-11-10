Bucks' Sterling Brown Agrees To $750k Settlement Over Stun Gun Arrest

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown has reached a settlement with the city of Milwaukee by agreeing to a $750,000 settlement following the lawsuit filed by the player. The settlement is with respect to the lawsuit Sterling Brown filed after being taken to the ground, arrested and shocked with a taser. Sterling Brown was arrested in 2018 after he had an encounter with the police following a parking violation.

Also Read: Serge Ibaka Could Be Targeted By Lakers In 2020 NBA Free Agency: Report

Sterling Brown police video: Why did the Sterling Brown arrest take place?

The incident in question took place on January 26, 2018, when a police officer approached Sterling Brown after he had parked illegally across two handicap spots, according to officials. Following the encounter at a Walgreen’s store, several officers were seen arriving at the scene, after which a scuffle ensued between Brown and the authorities. The NBA star was subsequently arrested but not charged, with Brown famously playing a game soon after his arrest, with visible bruises on his face.

Also Read: Pau Gasol Plays Golf With Ex-teammate Kobe Bryant's Daughter, NBA Fans Praise 'Godfather'

Following the Sterling Brown arrest, footage released later from a body camera and squad car video revealed how the police officers used the taser on the Bucks star. After the Sterling Brown body cam footage came to light, Milwaukee’s police chief apologized to the player for the altercation, revealing that the police officers in question had been disciplined. Brown then called the entire incident a case of police intimidation, with videos showing how a simple parking violation issue escalated to an altercation involving a stun gun.

Also Read: LeBron James Facepalms At Confirmed December 22 NBA Start Date, Shortest Off-season Ever

Sterling Brown lawsuit settlement reached

Following the incident, Sterling Brown sued the city, claiming that the police authorities used excessive force. The NBA star had earlier rejected a $400,000 settlement offer from the city in September 2019. Now more than a year later, a settlement has finally been reached between Sterling Brown and the city of Milwaukee.

Also Read: Carmelo Anthony, Doc Rivers & Others Named In First NBA Social Justice Coalition Board

In addition to the massive payout, the settlement will also see the Milwaukee Police issue a public admission of guilt, something which Brown and his attorney have been demanding from the start. The Athletic revealed that the authorities have also promised to make changes to the standard operating procedures within the police department. Said changes are scheduled to be executed within 180 days of the settlement date.

The Milwaukee Bucks confirmed the Sterling Brown lawsuit settlement news, with the team praising the 25-year-old for his courageous response to a terrible situation.

Image Credits: AP