Serge Ibaka Could Be Targeted By Lakers In 2020 NBA Free Agency: Report

The city of Los Angeles is still celebrating the championship wins of their two fan-favourite teams, the LA Lakers (NBA) and the LA Dodgers (MLB). The Lakers will be handing out their championship rings to the players in December, as they also prepare to defend their NBA championship during the 72-game 2020-21 NBA season, which will likely start on December 22.

While a host of roster changes is expected when it comes to the Lakers, one reported target being chased by the team suggests Frank Vogel and co have no plans of letting the championship leave the city next season. According to Heavy, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in bringing 2019 champion Serge Ibaka to the city in free agency this offseason.

The Lakers will target Serge Ibaka in free agency, via @SeanDeveney



(h/t @LakersDailyCom) pic.twitter.com/aYc08hkIEh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 8, 2020

Serge Ibaka contract, 2020 free agency

The former OKC Thunder star was a key presence for the Raptors who won their first NBA title after a 4-2 series win over the Golden State Warriors. Ibaka has played for the Raptors since 2017. The 11-year NBA veteran, whose three-year, $65 million contract is set to expire this offseason, will likely be allowed to leave the Raptors, with the franchise reportedly prioritising keeping guard Fred VanVleet.

Furthermore, Pascal Siakam’s maximum-payout extension from last year - a four-year, $130 million max contract extension - will come into effect this season, using up a major chunk of Toronto's salary cap.

According to the ongoing rumours, Ibaka to Lakers is an exciting prospect for the LA bosses, who wanted to sign him in 2017 when he left OKC. The 31-year-old's acquisition also makes sense for the team, considering Ibaka can play several roles on the court.

The three-time NBA All-Defensive First Team star can play as a No. 5 (center) and even as No. 4 (power forward). Also, Ibaka is also a good shooter from the distance, which could help the Lakers improve their threat while shooting from range. Last season, Ibaka averaged 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 55 games. His three-point shooting was an impressive 38.5%, with a career average of 36%.

Per reports surrounding the Serge Ibaka contract details, the Raptors star has made $120 million over the course of his career. He made $23 million, thanks to his 2017 Raptors contract. Ibaka, however, will be expected to settle for a lower deal should he want to play for the reigning NBA champions.

The Lakers will also have some decisions to make regarding their players set to enter free agency this offseason. Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis are the big names on the list. AD is expected to re-sign with the franchise and continue his strong partnership with LeBron James.

